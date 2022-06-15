[WT 논평] China is undergoing political and economic stress (3)

In that case one can anticipate that Mr. Li will be their preferred choice for president.



The writing may be on the wall for Mr. Xi’s future, as official CCP publications have increasingly highlighted Mr. Li as a vital component for China’s success going forward.



As Mr. Chang asserts, the spotlighting of Mr. Li in official CCP organs is “another bad sign for Xi.” Mr. Li has spent much of his political life in the shadows. Now, Mr. Li is increasingly stepping out from behind Mr. Xi’s shadow.



Recently, as though recognizing that he had erred, Mr. Xi announced a shift away from his “zero COVID” policy to a “dynamic zero COVID” policy, which will effectively allow for the restoration of some degree of economic freedom in China, even though the coronavirus in China is not yet under control.



Mr. Li did not have it in him in 2012 to prevent Mr. Xi’s successful bid for the presidency - despite being the favored successor for Mr. Hu - and it remains to be seen whether Mr. Li can muster the gumption to successfully challenge Mr. Xi.



As greater challenges to his reign mount in the run-up to the 20th People’s Congress, and if Mr. Xi’s political situation at home does not improve, the more likely that Mr. Xi is to engage in aggressive behavior with Taiwan or India or another Chinese rival in the Indo-Pacific.



Napoleon once said, “Let China sleep, for when she wakes, she will wake the world.” China’s rise in the last 50 years has already fundamentally changed the balance of world power irrevocably.



A vicious power struggle in Beijing could shake an already brittle international order to its very foundation - and initiate a world war the likes of which we’ve never experienced.

중국은 정치·경제적 스트레스를 겪고 있다(3) 브랜든 J 와이처트(지정학 분석가) 시진핑 주석에 대한 도전이 시작될 경우 중국공산당 내 여러 파벌들이 새 주석으로 우선 선택하는 사람은 리커창 총리가 될 것이다. 중국공산당의 공식 출판물들이 중국의 성공을 전진시키는 중요한 요소로 리커창을 점점 더 강조함에 따라 시진핑의 미래에 불길한 조짐이 나타날지도 모른다. ‘다가오는 중국의 붕괴’의 저자 고든 G 창의 주장과 같이, 중국공산당의 공식 기관들이 리커창을 집중 조명하는 것은 “시진핑에게 또 다른 나쁜 징후다.” 리커창은 정치 인생의 대부분을 그늘 속에서 보냈다. 지금 리커창은 시진핑의 그늘 뒤에서 차츰차츰 걸어 나오고 있다. 시진핑은 자기 잘못을 인정하듯 최근 ‘제로(0) 코로나’ 정책을 ‘역동적인 제로 코로나’ 정책으로 바꾸겠다고 발표했다. 후자는, 중국이 아직 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증을 통제하지 못함에도 중국 내의 경제적 자유를 어느 정도 회복시키도록 사실상 허용할 것이다. 후진타오 전 주석이 후계자로 지지했지만 리커창은 2012년 시진핑의 주석직 도전 성공을 막지 못했다. 이제 리커창이 시진핑에 성공적으로 도전할 역량을 결집할 것인지 여부는 지켜볼 일이다. 20차 전국인민대표대회(전인대)를 코앞에 두고 자신의 통치에 대한 일련의 도전이 증가하고 국내 정치 상황이 호전되지 않을 경우 시진핑이 대만 혹은 인도, 아니면 중국의 또 다른 인도태평양 경쟁국을 상대로 침략적 행동에 나설 가능성이 커진다. 나폴레옹은 “중국을 잠자게 놓아둬라. 중국이 깨어나면 세계를 깨울 것이기 때문이다”라고 말한 적이 있다. 지난 50년간 중국의 상승은 세계의 세력 균형을 회복 불가능하게 근본적으로 변화시켰다. 베이징의 잔인한 권력투쟁은 이미 허약한 국제질서의 기반 자체를 흔들 수 있으며 우리가 경험하지 못한 유형의 세계대전을 촉발할 수 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com