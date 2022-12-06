세계일보
메뉴 보기 검색

한국 0-2 브라질(전반 13분·네이마르 페널티킥)

기사입력 2022-12-06 04:14:42
기사수정 2022-12-06 04:14:42
글씨 크기 선택
가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자
=n10= sings the national anthem before the start of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

[월드컵] 한국 0-2 브라질(전반 13분·네이마르 페널티킥)

<연합>


Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지
메뉴보기 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유
추천뉴스

오늘의 뉴스

사진 이미지 한소희, 월드 스타들 사이에서 돋보이는 미모

사진 이미지 수면 자세로 본 연인의 관계 10가지