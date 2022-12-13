[WT논평] Muslims have fallen behind other peoples (3)

It then spread to Syria, Egypt and beyond, causing the marginalization of the intellectual and economic classes, leading to a decline in Muslim scientific productivity and economic dynamism.



For example, Europeans invented the printing press around 1440, but it took nearly three centuries for Muslims to print a book in Arabic script.



This extreme delay followed on the absence of an intellectual class to appreciate the scholarly significance of the printing press [and] a merchant class to understand the financial opportunities of print-capitalism.



The military commanders in Muslim empires did not see the value of the printing press and the ulema regarded it as a threat to their monopoly over education. As a result, in the 18th century, European presses printed 20,000 books to each solitary one printed in the Ottoman Empire.



Nineteenth-century reforms did not address the ulema-state alliance and so failed. Subsequent efforts fared even worse due to a combination of military-led expanded state power, proliferating radical ideologies, insecure secularist leaders and disproportionate hydrocarbon revenues, which “hindered democratization and created rentier states,” leading to today’s predicament.



Looking ahead, Mr. Kuru offers Muslims four excellent recommendations: acknowledge the problems of authoritarianism and underdevelopment; blame neither imperialism nor Islam for them; focus on the damage done to intellectuals and economic entrepreneurs by the ulema-state alliance; and focus on “economic restructuring based on productive systems that encourage entrepreneurship.”



Now, will Muslims heed this wise advice? I am prepared to bet my house mortgage that they will not.

무슬림은 다른 사람들에게 뒤처졌다(3) 대니얼 파이프스(중동포럼 총재) ’올레마(이슬람권의 종교학자)-국가 동맹’은 시리아, 이집트와 그 너머로 퍼져서 지식 계급과 경제 계급을 천대하는 원인이 되었고, 무슬림의 과학적 생산성과 경제적 역동성의 쇠퇴를 가져왔다. 예를 들어, 유럽인들은 1440년 무렵 인쇄기를 발명했으나 무슬림이 아랍 글씨로 책을 인쇄하기까지는 거의 3세기가 걸렸다. 이런 극단적인 지연은, 인쇄기의 학문적 중요성을 이해하는 지식 계급과 인쇄 자본주의의 금융적 기회를 이해하는 상인 계급의 부재에 따른 것이다. 무슬림 제국들의 군사 지휘자들은 인쇄기의 가치를 알아보지 못했고, 울레마는 인쇄기를 교육에 대한 자기네 독점을 위협하는 것으로 간주했다. 그 결과 18세기에 유럽의 출판사들이 2만권의 책을 인쇄하는 동안 오토만 제국에서는 달랑 한 권만 인쇄되었다. 19세기 들어 일련의 개혁은 울레마-국가 동맹 문제를 해결하지 못해 실패했다. 군부 주도로 확장된 국가 권력과 각종 과격한 사상의 확산 및 석유 같은 탄화수소로 벌어들인 불균형적 수입이 복합적으로 작용한 결과 그 뒤에 이루어진 여러 시도는 상황을 더욱 악화시켰다. 이로 인해 “민주화가 방해를 받았고 지대추구 국가를 만들어내” 오늘의 곤경으로 이어진 것이다. 샌디에이고 주립대 정치학과 교수 아흐메트 T 쿠루는 미래를 내다보기 위해 무슬림들에게 네 가지 탁월한 권고를 한다. 독재와 저개발의 각종 문제를 인정한다. 그런 문제에 대해 제국주의나 이슬람 탓을 하지 않는다. 울레마-국가 동맹이 지식인과 기업가들에게 입힌 피해에 초점을 맞춘다. “기업가 정신을 장려하는 각종 생산적 체제에 바탕을 두는 경제적 재구축”에 초점을 맞춘다. 이제 무슬림이 이런 현명한 조언에 주의를 기울일 것인가. 필자는 무슬림이 주의를 기울이지 않으리라는 편에 우리 집의 주택담보대출을 걸 용의가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com