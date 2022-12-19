[WT논평] Struggle between democracy and totalitarianism(2)

Starting from a war-ruined economy, Cuba’s social and economic gains placed it at the forefront of Latin American countries. In 1949-50, the same year the Republic of China reestablished itself in Taiwan, Cuban GDP ranked seventh of the 47 Latin American nations, nearly three times that of Taiwan’s.



Today, Taiwan is the world’s 21st largest economy, a technological powerhouse with top living standards, and Cuba’s economy is ranked 64th in the world, with a calculated 70% of its population mired in poverty.



Whereas Taiwan turned toward the private sector’s leadership in the economy, Cuba had a revolution that had promised to reestablish constitutional order, and free elections turned dramatically toward communism.



Both the freely elected government of Taiwan and the dictatorship in Cuba have adversarial relationships with the huge powers they are close to. The communist regime in Cuba is closely allied with the People’s Republic of China, and Taiwan has a close alliance with the United States.



As the world faces both the COVID-19 pandemic and a dangerous resurgence of the totalitarian virus, driven by China’s accrued economic power, Cuba may offer a ray of hope for the cause of democracy. On July 11, an unprecedented number of Cubans throughout the island participated in mass protests for freedom.



The regime’s secret police services could not stop the national civic uprising. U.S. financial sanctions and citizen non-cooperation have severely weakened the regime’s network of neighborhood informants and thugs.



With support from the PRC, the Cuban dictatorship brought down the internet to cut off protesters from the world.

