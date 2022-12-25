[WT논평] North Korea’s escalating military provocations(1)

North Korea has ratcheted up its military activity to unprecedented levels this year. In addition to a record number of missile launches, it has conducted highly provocative ground, air and naval actions near its border with South Korea.



Pyongyang was seeking to intimidate the United States and its allies, but it triggered bolder allied actions, including the resumption of large-scale military exercises after a hiatus of roughly five years.



North Korea has steadily improved both the quality and quantity of its nuclear and missile arsenals in recent years, unveiling nuclear-capable missile systems that pose an ever-greater risk to the United States and its allies.



The increasing rate and diversity of missile launches show that Pyongyang is making significant progress toward implementing a more capable and flexible nuclear strategy, including preemptive strikes with strategic, tactical and battlefield nuclear weapons.



North Korean air, ground and naval operations near the border were also on a scale never seen before. These provocations, as well as Kim Jong Un’s willingness to resume missile flights over Japan, exacerbated regional tensions and risked triggering a military crisis.



North Korea’s escalating military provocations are the result of its decades long campaign to develop a nuclear war-fighting capability and its exploitation of recent circumstances, including the diversion of international attention by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and deteriorating U.S. relations with China and Russia.



Pyongyang knows it can rely on Chinese and Russian obstructionism at the U.N. Security Council to prevent additional punitive measures.

북한의 군사 도발 증가(1) 브루스 클링너(헤리티지재단 연구원) 북한은 올해 군사 활동을 전례 없는 수준으로 격상시켰다. 기록적인 횟수의 미사일 발사에 덧붙여 고도로 도발적인 지상·공중·해상 활동을 한국과의 국경 부근에서 벌였다. 평양 정권은 미국과 동맹국들에 겁을 주려 하고 있으나 더욱 대담한 동맹국들의 행동을 촉발했다. 그중에는 대략 5년간 중단됐다가 재개된 대규모 한·미 연합군사훈련이 포함된다. 북한은 자국 핵무기 및 미사일의 성능과 숫자를 최근 몇 년 동안 꾸준히 개선시키면서 미국 및 동맹국들에 그 어느 때보다 큰 위협을 제기하는 핵 탑재 능력을 갖춘 미사일 체계를 공개했다. 북한의 미사일 발사 횟수와 다양성의 증가는 평양이 더욱 가능하고 유연한 핵전략 이행을 향해 괄목할 만한 진전을 이루고 있음을 보여준다. 핵전략에는 전략·전술·전장 핵무기로 선제 타격하는 것이 포함된다. 북한이 국경 부근에서 벌이는 공중·지상·해상 작전 또한 과거에 보지 못한 규모였다. 일본 상공 위로 미사일 비행을 재개하겠다는 김정은의 의도와 더불어 이런 일련의 도발은 역내 긴장을 악화시키고 군사 위기를 촉발할 우려가 크다. 북한의 증가하는 군사 도발은 전쟁에서 사용할 핵무기 역량을 개발하기 위한 수십년에 걸친 노력과 최근 일련의 상황을 북한이 악용한 결과다. 그 상황 중에는 러시아의 우크라이나 침공에 국제적 관심이 쏠리고 중국 및 러시아와 미국의 관계가 악화된 사실이 포함된다. 평양은 유엔 안전보장이사회에서 중국과 러시아가 행사하는 의사진행방해에 의존하여 북한에 가해질 일련의 추가 제재 조치를 막을 수 있다는 사실을 안다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △provocative : 도발적인 △hiatus : 중단 △pose : 제기하다 △implement : 시행하다 △obstructionism : 의사진행방해