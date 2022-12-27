[WT논평] The role of the Iranian opposition activists

There was one area of foreign policy in which the United States always seemed to somehow fall short, and as a result, I found myself watching in horror as the threats emanating from the Islamic Republic of Iran grew more serious year after year.



I feel hopeful that Western leaders will soon begin paying due attention to crucial missing factors in most prior discussions, namely the role of the Iranian people and opposition activists in the future of their country.



Since the early days of the Islamic Republic, far too many Western policymakers have unwittingly fallen victim to Iranian propaganda which suggested there was no viable alternative to the Islamist regime and that the ouster of that regime would only lead to chaos.



Previous vice president, Mike Pence said, there exists, “a well organized, fully prepared, perfectly qualified and popularly supported alternative.”



When the uprising started in 2018 in over 100 cities people were chanting “death to the dictator.” Those slogans remain in circulation even now, and are often accompanied by clarifying chants of “down with tyranny, be it the Shah or the mullahs.” Western leaders are wrong to assume that the existing Iranian regime is stable, or that they have no choice but to work with it. In fact, the regime has never been more vulnerable. The opportunity now exists for the U.S. and its allies to work together with the Iranian people to exploit that vulnerability.



As former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “to correct the Iran policy, no matter who is in the White House, it is a necessity for the U.S. administration to reach out to the Iranian resistance and take advantage of its tremendous capabilities.”

이란 반정부 운동가들의 역할 테드 포(전 미국 하원의원) 미국이 항상 왠지 부족해 보였던 외교정책의 한 영역이 존재했다. 그 결과 요즘 이란 이슬람공화국에서 나오는 각종 위협이 해가 갈수록 더욱 심각해지는 사태를 필자는 공포 속에 지켜보고 있다. 이란 국민과 반정부 운동가들이 자기 나라의 미래에서 담당할 역할처럼 과거 대다수 논의에서 빠진 중대한 요인들에 서방 지도자들이 적절한 주의를 조만간 기울이기 시작할 것을 필자는 기대해본다. 이슬람공화국 초기부터 다수의 서방 정책 입안자들은 부지불식간에 ‘이슬람주의 정권 외에는 실행 가능한 대안이 없으며, 그 정권의 축출은 오직 혼란으로 이어질 것’이라고 암시하는 이란 측 선전의 희생자가 되었다. 마이크 펜스 전 미국 부통령은 “잘 조직되고 완전히 준비되어 있으며 완벽한 자격을 갖추었고 대중적 지지를 받는 대안 세력이” 존재한다고 말했다. 2018년 이란 전역의 100개 이상 도시에서 민중봉기가 시작되었을 때 국민들은 “독재자에게 죽음을”이란 구호를 연호했다. 그런 구호는 지금도 여전히 나돌고 있으며 “팔레비 왕조든 이슬람 성직자든 독재를 타도하자”는 명확한 구호를 동반하는 경우가 흔하다. 기존의 이란 정권이 안정되어 있다든가 혹은 이란 정권과의 협력 외에는 선택이 없다는 서방 지도자들의 가정은 틀렸다. 사실 이란 정권은 그 어느 때보다 취약하다. 미국과 동맹국들이 그 취약성을 이용하기 위해 이란 국민과 협력할 기회가 지금 존재한다. 마이크 폼페이오 전 미국 국무장관이 말했듯 “누가 백악관에 있든 이란 정책을 바로잡기 위해 미 행정부가 이란의 저항세력에 손을 내밀고 그들의 엄청난 역량을 이용할 필요가 있다.” 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △fall short : 부족하다 △in horror : 무서워, 오싹하여 △emanate : 발하다, 내뿜다 △unwittingly : 부지불식간에 △fallen victim to- : -의 희생자가 되다