[WT논평] To allow each family to have three children (1)

The Chinese Communist Party recently announced that it will now allow each family to have three children.



That’s interesting for a bunch of reasons. The rulers of China have allowed families to have two children for 20 years, yet the fertility rate in China - the average number of children each Chinese woman has given birth to - has been stuck between 1.6 and 1.7 since 1996.



In other words, in the wake of the disastrous one child policy, Chinese families aren’t even having the two children they’re allowed to have.



For context, the replacement rate - the fertility rate that allows a society to stay at its current population level - is 2.1. Below that, population shrinks; above it, population grows.



It was an interesting acknowledgment by the communists in China that the future belongs to those who are there, who exist. People are, apparently, a minimum necessity to be a superpower.



Happily, the communists are too late to save their regime. The terrible reality for them is that the Chinese people will grow old before they grow rich.



The other terrible reality - and larger lesson for everyone - is that once people stop having children, it is difficult for any government to restart the process.



Those of us in the West are familiar with the problem. In the European Union, birth rates are alarmingly low. The overall fertility rate in the EU is 1.5. Some nations - Italy and Spain with fertility rates of 1.3 - are not more than a generation or two from being unable to recover, absent an emphatic and immediate religious resurgence. France is proud that it is leading the pack in Europe with a fertility rate of 1.9. In the United States, the fertility rate is 1.7, the lowest ever.

중국의 한 가정 세 자녀 허용(1) 마이클 매케나(칼럼니스트) 중국공산당은 이제 한 가정이 세 자녀를 두도록 허용할 것이라고 최근 발표했다. 많은 이유에서 그 발표는 흥미롭다. 중국의 지배자들은 부부가 두 자녀를 갖는 것을 20년간 허용해왔으나 중국의 출생률, 즉 중국 여자 한 명이 낳는 아이들의 평균 숫자는 1996년 이후 1.6∼1.7명 선에 멈춰 있다. 다시 말해 재앙적인 한 자녀 정책의 결과로 중국 가정들은 허용된 두 자녀조차 낳지 않고 있다. 전후사정을 설명하자면, 한 사회가 현재 인구 수준에 머무는 것을 허용하는 출생률을 뜻하는 갱신률은 2.1이다. 그 이하면 인구는 줄어든다. 그 이상이면 인구는 늘어난다. 지금 있는 사람들, 즉 현존하는 사람들에게 미래가 달려 있다는 것을 중국 공산주의자들도 인정한다는 점은 흥미롭다. 초강대국이 되는 최소한의 필수 요소가 바로 인구라는 점은 분명하다. 다행히도, 중국 공산주의자들이 자기네 정권을 구제하기에는 때가 너무 늦었다. 중국 사람들은 부유해지기 전에 늙으리라는 것이 그들이 직면한 끔찍한 현실이다. 모든 사람에게 더 큰 교훈을 주는 또 다른 끔찍한 현실은, 일단 사람들이 자녀 갖기를 중단하면 어떤 정부도 그 과정에 재시동을 걸기가 어렵다는 점이다. 서방의 우리들은 이 문제에 친숙하다. 유럽연합(EU) 회원국들의 출생률은 놀랄 만큼 낮다. EU의 전체 출생률은 1.5에 불과하다. 출생률이 1.3인 이탈리아, 스페인 같은 일부 국가는 강력한 종교적 부흥이 즉각 일어나지 않을 경우 한 세대나 두 세대도 못 가서 회복이 불가능해진다. 프랑스는 출생률이 1.9로 유럽에서 선두인 것을 자랑한다. 미국은 출생률이 1.7로 사상 최하다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △bunch : 많음, 다발 △fertility rate : 출생률 △be stuck : 멈추다 △in the wake of- : -의 결과로 △replacement rate : 갱신율 △necessity : 필수품, 불가피한 일