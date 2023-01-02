[WT논평] To allow each family to have three children (2)

Why have people in the “developed” world stopped having children? The obvious and least-mentioned answer is that having children is, for most, a sacrifice and a commitment to a world not yet seen. It is an act of a faith, and consequently, it is performed most frequently by people who have faith.



Fertility rates fall along with religious belief. Once all that religious sentimentality is shorn away, it turns out that there are limited reasons to have children.



The United States is no exception. The current fertility rate of 1.7 compares to 2.54 in 1970. Now compare religious belief. In 1970, just 3% Americans said they had no religious affiliation. Last year, 23% said they had no religious affiliation.



Obviously in the case of the communists, they hate religion, so they doom themselves almost from the outset.



In the West, the ruling philosophy for the last two centuries has been utilitarianism - a cousin of communism - accelerated by the Enlightenment. Both have left us with diminished religious beliefs.



Utilitarianism has failed. It has led to societies that cannot produce the essential building block of civilization - actual humans.



In a hyper-rational world, everyone concludes that having children makes no economic sense.



Some think that government cash is the answer. If more cash were the answer, surely the richest societies in the history of the planet would not be suffering from a dearth of children.



The good news is that, like many things in nature, it is a self-correcting problem. Those societies and peoples that can’t or won’t reproduce - like the Communist Chinese or some in the West ? will simply fade into history.

중국의 한 가정 세 자녀 허용(2) 마이클 매케나(칼럼니스트) 왜 선진 세계 사람들은 자녀 갖기를 중지했는가. 명백하고도 가장 적게 언급된 대답은 대부분의 경우 자녀를 갖는 것이 희생이며, 아직 보지 못한 세상에 대한 헌신이란 것이다. 그것은 신앙 행위이며 따라서 신앙을 가진 사람들에 의해서 가장 빈번하게 수행된다. 출생률은 종교적 믿음과 함께한다. 그런 종교적 정서가 일단 모두 박탈되면 자녀를 가져야 할 여러 이유가 제한받는 것으로 나타난다. 미국도 예외가 아니다. 현재의 출생률 1.7은 1970년의 2.54와 대비된다. 이제 종교적 신앙을 비교해 보자. 1970년에는 종교가 없다고 말한 미국인은 3%에 불과했다. 지난해에는 23%가 종교가 없다고 말했다. 공산주의자들의 경우 명백히 종교를 증오하며 따라서 그들은 출발부터 스스로 불행한 운명을 자초한다. 서방에서 지난 2세기 동안 지배적인 철학은 계몽주의 시대에 촉진된 실용주의인데 이는 공산주의의 사촌이다. 둘 다 우리의 종교적 신앙을 축소시켰다. 실용주의는 실패했다. 그것은 문명의 필수적인 구성 요소인 실제 인간을 생산할 능력이 없는 각종 사회를 유도했다. 지나치게 합리적인 세상에서는, 자녀를 갖는 것이 경제적으로 타당하지 않다는 결론을 모든 사람이 내린다. 일부 사람들은 정부의 자금 지원이 해답이라고 생각한다. 만약 더 많은 현금이 해답이라면 지구 역사상 가장 부유한 사회들은 분명히 자녀 부족에 시달리지 않을 것이다. 자연의 만사처럼 그것이 자기 수정적인 문제라는 점은 반가운 소식이다. 재생산할 능력이 없거나 혹은 의지가 없는 사회와 사람들은 공산주의 중국이나 혹은 서방의 일부 나라들처럼 그냥 역사 속으로 사라질 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △commitment : 헌신 △sentimental : 정서적인, 감정적인 △affiliation : 소속 △doom : 불행한 운명을 맞게 하다 △consequently : 따라서, 그 결과