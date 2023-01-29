[WT논평] One of life’s great mysteries (1)

Everybody’s biology is different - both Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, for instance, barely sleep, as the former president’s late night and early morning tweets indicate - but as a rule of thumb, most people should get about eight hours of shut-eye a night. But fewer and fewer people in our harried, busy country are hitting the target, or really even coming close.



Two thousand Americans were recently surveyed about their sleep habits for a study commissioned by a mattress company. The results? We Americans are a bleary-eyed people.



“It seems logging [even] six hours is a struggle for many,” the website Study Finds reported. “Consider this finding: In 2018, the average respondent reported about six hours and 17 minutes of sleep per night. By 2019, however, that average shrunk to only five-and-a-half hours each night.” This is a contemporary phenomenon: In the 1940s, Americans were sleeping nearly eight hours a night.



Sleep remains one of life’s great mysteries; scientists still have many questions as to the mechanisms of the process. But one thing is obvious: Sleep is important for a healthy life. Sleep boosts the body’s immune system, reduces blood pressure, regulates blood sugar, improves memory, allows for cell repair and even keeps weight down. Sleep is actually an appetite suppressant.



Tired people are more prone to cause car accidents; indeed, driving while tired is arguably as great a menace on the roads as drunk driving. All told, people who sleep less die younger, on average.



Why are Americans sleeping so little? Stress, sleep’s enemy, is high in our busy, pressure cooker of a society. And technology has been fingered as a culprit as well.

인생의 가장 큰 수수께끼의 하나 (1) 모든 사람의 생명활동은 다르다. 예를 들어 도널드 트럼프와 빌 클린턴은 별로 잠을 자지 않는다. 전 대통령의 늦은 밤과 이른 아침 트윗이 그 사실을 드러낸다. 그러나 경험의 법칙상 대부분의 사람들은 밤에 대략 8시간 동안 눈을 붙여야 한다. 그러나 우리가 심한 곤경을 겪는 바쁜 나라에서 이 목표를 달성하거나 심지어 실제로 근접하는 사람의 수가 점점 줄어들고 있다. 한 매트리스 회사가 의뢰한 연구를 위해서 최근 미국인 2000명의 수면습관을 조사했다. 미국인들의 눈은 피로한 기색이 역력하다는 결과다. 스터디 화인즈 웹사이트는 이렇게 전했다. “다수의 사람들에게는 6시간을 기록하는 것조차도 힘들어 보인다. 다음과 같은 발견을 고려해 보자. 2018년에 평균적인 응답자는 매일 밤 대략 6시간 17분을 잔 것으로 보고했다. 하지만 2019년에는 하룻밤 평균치가 불과 5시간 30분으로 줄었다.” 이것이 이 시대의 현상이다. 1940년대에 미국인들은 밤에 거의 8시간을 잤다. 수면은 생명의 가장 큰 수수께끼 가운데 하나다. 과학자들은 수면 과정에 대해서 많은 의문을 여전히 제기하고 있다. 그러나 한 가지는 분명하다. 수면은 건강한 생활에 중요하다. 수면은 인체의 면역체계를 강화시키고 혈압을 낮추며 혈당을 조절하고 기억을 개선시키며 세포의 수리를 가능케 하고 심지어 체중을 떨어뜨린다. 수면은 실제로 식욕 억제제이다. 피로한 사람들은 자동차 사고를 더 많이 일으키는 경향이 있다. 실제로 피로한 상태로 운전하는 것은 도로에서 음주운전만큼이나 큰 위험요인인 것이 분명하다. 종합해 보건대 잠을 덜 자는 사람이 평균적으로 더 일찍 죽는다. 미국인들은 어째서 그렇게 적게 자는가. 분주하고 압력솥 같은 우리 사회는 구성원들에게 수면의 적인 스트레스를 많이 준다. 또한 기술 역시 범인으로 지목된다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 osungwhan@segye.com △biology: 생물학, 생명활동 △harried: 몹시 곤란을 겪는 △bleary-eyed: 피곤해 보이는 눈으로 △arguably: 거의 틀림없이