[WT논평] The true cause of heart disease

For decades, doctors and nutritionists prescribed low-fat diets to people trying to lower their risk of heart disease. Saturated fats in meats and dairy products were thought to clog our arteries. Grains ― especially “whole” ones ― were thought to help everything from high cholesterol to digestion.



A growing body of research suggests this advice was wrong. For most people, it’s carbohydrates, not fats, that are the true cause of heart disease.



Limiting intake of carbohydrates, rather than fats, is a surer way to decrease the risk of heart disease. An analysis of more than a dozen studies published in the British Journal of Nutrition found that patients on low-carb diets had healthier body weights and cardiovascular systems than those on conventional low-fat diets. I’m a cardiologist in Virginia and my own patients have seen the benefits of a low-carb, high-fat diet firsthand.



The mistaken belief that fats cause heart disease stems from weak, outdated research. Back in 1961, the American Heart Association published its first report recommending that people limit consumption of animal fats and dietary cholesterol. The report cited several studies that showed a correlation between high-fat diets and heart problems. But that hypothesis had never been put to the test in a clinical trial.



Despite the flimsy evidence against saturated fats, mainstream nutritionists still advise people to eat lots of carbohydrates and steer clear of fats. This advice is dooming hundreds of thousands of people to early death and disability.



For decades, our public health leaders have dispensed deadly dietary advice. That needs to change. Many doctors, myself included, have seen with our own eyes how low-carb diets help patients lose weight, reverse their diabetes and improve their cholesterol.

심장질환의 진정한 원인 에릭 손(심장병 전문의) 수십년 동안 의사와 영양학자들은 심장병 위험을 낮추려고 노력하는 사람들에게 저지방 식단을 처방했다. 육류와 낙농 제품에 들어 있는 포화지방이 우리의 동맥을 막는 것으로 생각되었다. 곡물, 특히 통알곡은 고콜레스테롤부터 소화에 이르기까지 모든 것을 돕는 것으로 생각되었다. 증가하는 연구 결과는 이 조언이 틀렸다는 것을 시사한다. 대부분의 사람들에게 심장병의 진정한 원인은 지방이 아닌 탄수화물이다. 지방이 아니라 탄수화물 섭취를 제한하는 것이 심장병 위험을 줄이는 보다 확실한 방법이다. 영국영양학회지에 발표된 10여개 이상의 연구에 대한 분석은 저탄수화물 식단의 환자들이 통상적인 저지방 식단 환자들보다 체중과 심혈관계 면에서 더욱 건강하다는 사실을 발견했다. 버지니아의 심장병 전문의인 필자와 필자의 환자들은 저탄수화물 고지방 식단의 각종 이점을 직접 체험했다. 지방이 심장병을 일으킨다는 잘못된 믿음은 시대에 뒤떨어진 근거가 박약한 연구에서 유래한다. 1961년 미국심장협회는 동물 지방과 식이성 콜레스테롤의 섭취를 제한할 것을 권고하는 첫 번째 보고서를 발표했다. 보고서는 고지방 식단과 심장 이상 사이의 상관관계를 보여준 몇 개의 연구를 인용했다. 그러나 그 가정은 임상시험의 검증을 한 번도 받지 않았다. 포화지방에 반대하는 빈약한 증거에도 주류 영양학자들은 아직도 사람들에게 다량의 탄수화물을 먹고 각종 지방은 피하라고 조언한다. 이 조언이 수십만명의 사람들을 조기 사망하거나 불구가 될 운명을 맞게 한다. 수십년 동안 미국 보건 지도자들은 치명적인 식단 조언을 했다. 바뀔 필요가 있다. 필자를 포함한 많은 의사는 저탄수화물 식단 환자의 체중 감량, 당뇨병 호전, 콜레스테롤 상태 개선을 직접 보았다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com