[WT논평] A despot is not like you (1)

We’re inclined to believe that those who rule nations, however despotic they may be, are not so different from us. Surely they weigh costs and benefits, are open to compromise, and prefer peace to war. Does the evidence support this belief? I don’t think so.



Recall President Donald Trump’s approach to Kim Jung-un. He told the North Korean dictator that, if he’d only adopt more moderate policies, he could have “prosperity like he has never seen” and become “the hero of his people.”



Mr. Trump communicated, too, that if Mr. Kim declined this offer, he might find American missiles raining down on his head.



Wouldn’t you have been tempted by that carrot and frightened by that stick? Sure. But Mr. Kim is not like you.



Similarly, President Barack Obama offered Iran’s theocrats respect, power and lucre. He asked only that they pledge to delay ― not end ― their nuclear weapons program.



He didn’t understand that, for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, “Death to Israel!” and “Death to America!” are not just slogans. They are the goals of the revolution to which he has dedicated his life.



He will do whatever is necessary to achieve these goals ― including, at this moment, murdering, torturing and imprisoning Iranian women who have had quite enough of his soul-crushing interpretation of Islamic law.



President Biden has denounced Mr. Khamenei’s brutality. But he continue to offer him billions of dollars to agree to a watered-down version of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that won’t seriously impede the regime’s nuclear ambitions. It will, however, finance terrorism abroad and atrocities at home. So, why doesn’t Mr. Khamenei take the deal?

독재자는 일반인과 다르다 (1) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 우리는 국가를 다스리는 사람들이 제아무리 독재적일지라도 우리와 크게 다르지 않다고 믿는 경향이 있다. 분명히 그들은 비용과 이익을 저울질하고 타협의 길을 열어놓고 전쟁보다는 평화를 선호한다. 이런 믿음을 뒷받침하는 증거가 있을까. 필자는 없다고 생각한다. 도널드 트럼프 전 미국 대통령이 김정은에게 접근한 방법을 되돌아보자. 트럼프는 북한의 독재자가 단지 온건한 정책을 더 많이 채택할 경우 “그가 본 적이 없는 번영을” 누리고 “자기 국민의 영웅이” 될 수 있다고 말해 주었다. 트럼프는 만약 김정은이 이 제안을 거절할 경우 미국 미사일 소나기 세례를 받을 수 있다는 점도 알려 주었다. 당신이라면 그런 당근에 유혹을 느끼고 그런 몽둥이에 겁을 먹지 않았을까. 그랬을 것이다. 하지만 김정은은 당신과 다르다. 이와 유사하게 버락 오바마 전 미국 대통령은 이란의 신정 통치자들에게 존경을 표시하고 권력과 돈을 제안했다. 오바마는 그들의 핵무기 계획을 종식하는 것이 아니라 연기하겠다는 약속만 해줄 것을 요청했다. 이란의 최고지도자 알리 하메네이에게 “이스라엘에 죽음을”, “미국에 죽음을”이란 구호가 단지 구호에 그치는 것이 아니란 점을 오바마는 이해하지 못했다. 그 구호는 하메네이가 일생을 바친 혁명의 목표다. 하메네이는 이런 목표 달성에 필요한 것은 무엇이든 할 것이다. 그 가운데는 그의 모욕적인 이슬람 율법 해석에 아주 신물이 난 이란 여성들을 지금 당장 살해하고 고문하며 투옥하는 것이 포함된다. 조 바이든 미국 대통령은 하메네이의 만행을 비난했다. 하지만 그는 이란 정권의 핵 야욕을 심각하게 방해하지 않는, 완화된 형태의 이란 핵합의에 동의하는 조건으로 수십억달러를 하메네이에게 계속 제안한다. 그러나 그 돈은 해외의 테러 행위와 국내의 잔혹 행위를 하는 자금이 될 것이다. 그렇다면 하메네이가 제안을 받아들이지 않는 까닭은 무엇일까. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com