[WT논평] A despot is not like you (2)

He may think he can still get more. Or he may not want even to appear to be on the same page with satanic Americans. He’s not like us and he wouldn’t want anyone to think he is.



Turn next to Vladimir Putin. As I’ve long argued, he fancies himself a latter-day czar. His goal is to restore the Russian empire, which, in the bellicose Kremlin speech, he called “great historical Russia.”



He had been making progress toward this goal. In 2008, he cut two provinces from Georgia. In 2014, he seized Crimea from Ukraine and began an insurgency in Donbas. Belarus and Armenia have become Russian satellites.



Back in February, many analysts doubted he’d invade Ukraine because saber rattling alone would almost certainly have resulted in restrictions on Ukraine’s sovereignty ― a clear win for him.



When he did send tanks over the border, many analysts expected only a “limited incursion” that the U.S. and its allies could earnestly deplore and then rapidly forget.



He believed ― as did most Western military analysts ? that his troops would easily overrun the Ukrainian army and subdue the Ukrainian people who, he insists, are nothing more than disobedient little brothers who deserve to be punished for refusing to return to the Fatherland.



Instead, Ukrainians have fought, with astonishing courage and skill, to defend their land and independence.



Mr. Putin announced that he is annexing Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson ― Ukrainian territories where his forces are losing ground.

독재자는 일반인과 다르다 (2) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 리 하메네이는 아직 더 많이 얻을 수 있을 것이라고 생각하는지도 모른다. 아니면 사탄 같은 미국인들과 같은 페이지에 등장하는 것조차 원하지 않는지도 모른다. 그는 우리와 다르며 자신이 우리와 같다고 사람들이 생각하는 것을 원하지 않는다. 다음에는 블라디미르 푸틴에게 눈을 돌려보자. 필자가 오랜 기간 주장해온 바와 같이 그는 자신이 현대판 차르라는 공상에 빠져 있다. 그의 목표는 러시아 제국을 복원하는 것이다. 그는 호전적인 크레믈 연설에서 러시아 제국을 가리켜 “위대한 역사적 러시아”라고 불렀다. 그는 이 목표를 향해서 전진해 왔다. 그는 2008년에 조지아로부터 2개 주를 잘라냈다. 2014년에 그는 우크라이나로부터 크림을 점령했고 돈바스에서 내란을 일으키기 시작했다. 벨라루스와 아르메니아는 러시아의 위성국이 되었다. 지난해 2월 많은 분석가들은 그가 우크라이나를 침공한다는 데 회의적이었다. 왜냐하면 무력에 의한 위협만으로도 우크라이나의 주권에 제약을 가하는 결과를 분명히 거두었을 것이기 때문이다. 이는 그에게 분명한 승리다. 그가 국경 너머로 전차 부대를 보냈을 때 다수의 분석가들은 미국과 동맹국들이 진정으로 개탄한 다음 빠르게 잊을 수 있는 “제한적인 침공”만을 예상했다. 대다수 서방 군사 분석가들이 그랬던 것처럼 푸틴은 그의 군대가 우크라이나 군대를 쉽게 짓밟고 우크라이나 국민을 억누를 것으로 믿었다. 그는 우크라이나 국민이 조국에 돌아오기를 거부한 벌을 받아 마땅한 반항적인 어린 남동생에 불과하다고 주장한다. 대신 우크라이나 사람들은 놀라운 용기와 기술로 싸워 자기네 영토와 독립을 지켜냈다. 푸틴은 도네츠크, 루한스크, 자포리자, 헤르손을 합병한다고 발표했는데 그의 군대는 이런 우크라이나 영토에서 열세를 보이고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △fancy: 원하다, 상상, 공상 △latter-day: 현대판인 △incursion: 급습 △deplore: 개탄하다 △subdue: 진압하다, 억누르다