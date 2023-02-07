[WT논평] A despot is not like you (3)

He also gave vent to grievances he has been nursing for years while gazing at the Black Sea from his Italianate palace.



He denounced “the ruling circles of the so-called West” as “the enemy.” He accused “the Anglo-Saxons” of sabotaging “the Nord Stream international gas pipelines.”



He recited standard leftist dogma about slavery, genocide, “Western racists,” the American “neocolonial system.” For good measure, he threw in “the plunder of India, of Africa, the wars of England and France against China.” He said the U.S. “occupies” Germany, Japan and South Korea.



Most ominously, Mr. Putin declared that the territories he is annexing are now Russian lands, implying he might use nuclear weapons to defend them. He claimed that America’s use of such weapons in 1945 had “created a precedent.”



I understand the desire, on both the left and the right, for “a diplomatic solution.” I understand why many people believe that Mr. Putin must want an “offramp” - because that’s what they’d want if they were in his place.



But nothing he has said or done to date indicates that’s true.



And if he finds that his threats are causing the West to retreat, would he be satisfied - or emboldened?



If he sees that Western leaders are giving appeasement a chance, why would he not continue to advance, probing with his spear so long as he feels mush, not steel? Why would he end a war he believes he is winning?



And what lessons will the despotic rulers of North Korea, Iran and China take away based on our actions or inactions? Let me remind you, they are not like us.

독재자는 일반인과 다르다 (3) 클리포드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 그는 또한 자신의 이탈리아식 궁전에서 흑해를 응시하면서 여러 해 동안 품고 있던 여러 가지 불만을 발산하기도 했다. 그는 “소위 서방의 지도 계층”을 “적”이라고 비난했다. 그는 “앵글로-색슨인들이 노르드 스트림 국제 천연가스 송유관을” 파괴했다고 비난했다. 그는 노예제도, 대량학살, “서방의 인종차별주의자들”, 미국의 “신식민주의 체제”에 관한 좌파의 표준적인 신조를 읊어댔다. 그는 ”인도와 아프리카의 약탈, 영국 및 프랑스가 중국과 벌인 전쟁“을 여기에다 추가시킨다. 그는 미국이 독일, 일본, 한국을 ”점령하고 있다“고 말했다. 그가 합병하고 있는 몇몇 영토가 이제 러시아 땅이라는 푸틴의 선언이 가장 불길하다. 이는 합병한 땅을 방어하기 위해 그가 핵무기를 사용할 가능성을 암시한다. 그는 미국의 1945년 핵무기 사용이 “선례를 만들었다”고 주장했다. 필자는 좌파와 우파 양쪽이 느끼는 “외교적 해결”에 대한 욕구를 이해한다. 푸틴이 “출구차선”을 원하는 것이 분명하다고 많은 사람들이 믿는 이유를 필자는 이해한다. 왜냐하면 그들은 자신이 푸틴의 입장이라면 출구차선을 원할 것이기 때문이다. 그러나 그런 믿음이 진실이라는 것을 나타내는 어떤 것도 그는 지금까지 말이나 행동으로 보여 주지 않았다. 그리고 만약 자신의 협박이 서방을 물러나게 만든다는 사실을 그가 발견할 경우 그는 만족하거나 혹은 대담해질까. 만약 서방 지도자들이 유화정책에 기회를 주고 있다는 사실을 그가 보게 될 경우 그가 창끝에 강철이 아닌 물렁한 덩어리가 느껴질 때까지 탐색하면서 왜 전진을 계속하지 않겠는가. 자신이 이기고 있다고 믿는 전쟁을 그가 왜 끝내겠는가. 그리고 우리가 행동하거나 행동하지 않는 것을 바탕으로 북한, 이란, 중국의 독재 통치자들은 어떤 교훈을 배우겠는가. 그들이 우리와 같지 않다는 점을 필자는 독자에게 상기시키고 싶다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com