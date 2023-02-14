[WT논평] North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons (3)

Also necessary is a discussion with South Korea on the redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons there amid North Korea’s threatening behavior. This would complement the enhanced joint military exercises, with strategic naval and air assets participating in these exercises.



The U.S. should also change its focus in dealing with North Korea. While complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula should remain a goal, a more core focus must be on the dismal human rights situation in North Korea.



A recent United Nations report stated that over 40% of the people in North Korea are malnourished, indicating significant food insecurity in the North, with some reports ― and comments from Kim Jong-un ― comparing the current situation to the Arduous March in the 1990s when famine claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. In addition to food insecurity, the medical situation in the North is equally dismal.



Compounding this is North Korea’s strict surveillance system and arbitrary judicial system. Indeed, the songbun system of classifying citizens, based on their direct ancestors and relatives into certain castes and sending thousands of citizens to labor camps, some for life, as political prisoners or for minor offenses, is heartbreaking.



On January 23, 2023, the National Institute for Public Policy (nipp.org) published a strategy paper authored by Ambassador Robert Joseph and six colleagues that presented a new National Security for Countering North Korea, with a focus on human rights and the imperative of providing all people ― to include the 25 million people in North Korea ― with truthful reporting on global issues and Korean Peninsula developments.

북한의 핵무기 추구 (3)

조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북협상 특사)

북한이 위협 행위를 하는 가운데 미국의 전술핵무기를 남한에 재배치하는 문제를 한국과 논의하는 것도 필요하다. 이것은 강화된 합동군사훈련에 참여하는 미국 해군 및 공군의 전략자산과 더불어 이 훈련을 보완할 것이다.

또한 미국은 북한에 대처함에 있어서 초점을 바꿀 필요가 있다. 한반도의 완전하고 검증 가능한 비핵화가 목표로 남아 있는 가운데 북한 내부의 참담한 인권 상황에 보다 핵심적인 초점을 맞추어야 한다.

최근 유엔의 한 보고서는 북한 주민 40% 이상이 영양 결핍이라고 언급했는데 이는 북한의 심각한 식량 공급 불안정을 나타낸다. 몇몇 보고서와 김정은의 논평에 따르면, 이런 상황은 기근으로 수십만명의 북한 주민이 목숨을 잃은 1990년대 고난의 행군과 비교된다. 식량 공급 불안정에 덧붙여 북한의 의료 상황도 마찬가지로 참담하다.

이런 상황을 악화시키는 것은 북한의 엄격한 감시체제 및 전횡적이고 제멋대로인 사법체제다. 사실, 주민 개인의 직계 조상들과 친척들에 바탕을 두고 시민들을 분류하여 일종의 카스트 같은 신분제에 집어넣는 성분 제도는 수많은 사람들을 정치범이나 혹은 경범죄 위반으로 일부는 종신형을 선고받게 하고 강제노동 수용소로 보내 우리의 가슴을 아프게 한다.

2023년 1월23일 국가공공정책연구소(nipp.org)는 로버트 조지프 대사와 6명의 동료들이 집필한 전략 논문을 발표했다. 이 논문은 북한에 대처하는 새로운 미국의 국가안보 전략을 제시했다. 보고서는 인권에 초점을 맞추고 북한 주민 2500만명을 포함한 모든 사람들에게 각종 세계적인 현안들 및 한반도의 전개 상황에 관한 진실한 보고서를 제출하는 것을 긴요한 과제로 제시했다.

역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

△complement: 보완하다 △core: 핵심적인 △compound: 악화시키다