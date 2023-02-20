[WT논평] North Korea is amplifying its nuclear threat (2)

It is understandable that the South’s 52 million citizens might question whether the United States remains a trustworthy ally in rebuffing the autocratic Kim dynasty’s multigenerational campaign to absorb its democratic nemesis.



After all, high hopes that former President Donald Trump’s tantalizing offers of financial assistance in exchange for denuclearization proved as futile as previous U.S. overtures in past decades. And President Biden’s abrupt 2021 abandonment of Afghanistan to the ruthless Taliban shocked friend and foe alike.



Robust deterrence can take alternative forms, though, including economic ones. Mr. Kim’s regime is underwritten by China’s Xi Jinping, his fellow communist ruler.



Were the North to unload on the South or on the U.S., the pain befalling Mr. Xi from lost U.S.-China commerce would exceed its tiny sidekick’s annual gross domestic product of $16 billion before the radioactive fallout settled. Blowing up the boss’s business is never a smart move.



Moreover, were the South’s Mr. Yoon to mount his own nuclear threat, not only would he put a twitch in Mr. Kim’s trigger finger, he could also place South Korea in violation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and possibly trigger crippling economic sanctions.



If the North’s Kim follows through on his pledge to invigorate his desolate nation with new nuclear might, Mr. Biden should remind South Koreans that fashioning their own brand of nukes will not render “the land of the morning calm” more peaceful.



By offering reassurances that the South’s security remains an American priority, he can allay its nuclear fears.

북한은 핵 위협을 증폭하고 있다(2) 북한이 패배시키기 어려운 상대인 민주주의 남한을 흡수하기 위해 독재적인 김씨 왕조가 수 세대에 걸쳐 벌여온 운동을 일축하는 과정에서 미국이 신뢰할 수 있는 동맹국 역할을 계속할 것인지 여부에 대해 남한의 5200만 시민들이 의문을 제기하는 것은 이해할 만하다. 결국 한반도 비핵화의 교환 조건으로 제안했던 도널드 트럼프 전 대통령의 감질나는 일련의 재정 원조 제안에 대한 높은 기대는, 지난 수십 년 동안 미국이 했던 제안들처럼 소용이 없는 것으로 입증되었다. 그리고 조 바이든 대통령이 2021년에 아프가니스탄을 갑자기 포기하고 무자비한 탈레반에 넘겨준 것은 우방과 적 모두에게 충격을 주었다. 경제 제재를 포함한 강력한 억지정책은 여러 가지 대안의 형태를 띨 수 있으나 김정은 정권은 자신의 동료 공산주의 통치자인 중국 시진핑의 지지를 받고 있다. 북한이 자기네 스트레스를 한국이나 미국에 풀 경우 상실된 미국·중국 무역으로 인해서 시진핑에게 닥치는 고통은, 방사능 낙진이 가라앉기에 앞서 발생하는 중국의 왜소한 조수 같은 북한의 연간 국내총생산(GDP) 160억달러를 능가할 것이다. 사장의 사업을 망치는 것은 결코 현명한 행동이 아니다. 게다가 한국의 윤석열 대통령이 자체적인 핵 위협을 가중할 경우 그는 방아쇠를 당기는 김정은의 손가락에 경련을 일으킬 뿐만 아니라, 한국이 핵확산금지조약(NPT)을 위반하도록 만들고 한국 경제에 심각한 타격을 주는 제재조치를 촉발할 수도 있다. 만약 북한의 김정은이 새로운 핵 무력으로 적막한 자기 나라에 활력을 불어넣겠다는 약속을 마무리할 경우 바이든은 자체 브랜드의 핵무기를 만드는 조치가 “고요한 아침의 나라”를 더욱 평화롭게 만들진 않을 것이란 점을 한국인들에게 상기시킬 필요가 있다. 한국의 국가안보가 여전히 미국의 우선적인 정책이란 점을 다짐함으로써 바이든은 핵 공포를 누그러뜨릴 수 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △rebuff: 묵살 △tantalizing: 감질나게 하는 △futile: 헛된, 소용없는 △overture: 제안, 접근 △underwrite: 동의하다 △sidekick: 보조, 조수 △twitch: 경련 △crippling: 불구로 만드는, 심각한 손상을 주는 △follow through: 마무리하다 invigorate: 활성화하다 △render: 만들다