[WT 논평] Human rights abuses of Iranian regime

Forty-four years after the 1979 Iranian Revolution, Tehran is once again feeling the wrath of its citizenry. Then, it was the Shah and his “modern ideals” the people sought to, and successfully did, overthrow. Now, a different regime ? the Islamic Republic ? is in power and in the people’s crosshairs.



We in the free world can, and should, stand with the Iranian people as they demand some sort of accountability from the regime.



Since the brutal murder of Mahsa Amini in September 2022 at the hands of the morality police, protests have taken place across Iran and the world. Importantly, they’ve been led by women in courageous defiance.



What started with hair-cutting, hijabs-on-fire, and chants of “women, life, freedom” has morphed into an underground movement that’s sending a very clear message to the regime: The people aren’t going to stop protesting anytime soon.



Recent demonstrations have taught us that human rights have been continuously and increasingly restricted. The most basic freedoms, enjoyed by women, are outright banned.



Iranian activists are doing their part in keeping the public informed of what’s taking place in Iran and how we can help. Iran’s dictatorship can kill people, murder them, and put them in jail. But it cannot end this revolution,



History has repeatedly shown us that while Iran is no stranger to protests, neither is the regime’s response to them. The Iranian regime has increased the frequency and gravity of human rights abuses since the Iranian Revolution 44 years ago.



Amini’s death is yet another byproduct of years living under a dictatorship that restricts basic freedoms. Let’s remember that when good people do nothing, evil triumphs.

이란 정권의 인권유린 클로디아 베넷(인권재단 정책연구원) 79년 이란 혁명 44년 뒤 테헤란은 또다시 시민들의 분노를 느끼고 있다. 당시에 사람들이 추구하여 전복시키는 데 성공한 것은 팔레비와 그의 “현대적 이상”이었다. 지금은 다른 정권인 이슬람 공화국이 권력을 장악하고 있으며 국민들의 조준선 안에 있다. 자유세계에 사는 우리는 이란 국민들이 정권에 어떤 종류의 책임을 요구할 때 그들을 지지할 수 있고 또 지지해야 한다. 2022년 9월 마흐사 아미니가 도덕경찰의 손에 무참히 살해당한 이래 일련의 항의시위가 이란과 세계 전역에서 벌어졌다. 이번 시위를 용기 있게 저항하는 여성들이 이끌고 있다는 점이 중요하다. 삭발과 히잡 태우기 및 “여성, 생명, 자유”의 연호로 시작된 시위는 지하운동으로 변하여 정권에게 아주 분명한 메시지를 보내고 있다. 즉 이란 사람들이 가까운 장래에는 항의 운동을 중단하지 않으리란 점이다. 최근의 시위는 인권 억압이 계속 증가했다는 것을 우리게 가르쳐 주었다. 여성들이 누리는 가장 기본적인 인권이 노골적으로 금지되고 있다. 이란의 인권운동가들은 이란에서 벌어지고 있는 사태와 우리가 도울 수 있는 방법을 이란의 대중에게 알리면서 자기네 몫을 다하고 있다. 이란의 독재체제는 사람들을 죽이고 살해하며 감옥에 가둘 수 있다. 그러나 그것은 혁명을 종식시킬 수 없다. 이란이 항의시위에 낯선 나라가 아닐 뿐만 아니라 이란 정권의 시위 대응 또한 낯설지 않다는 사실을 역사는 우리에게 되풀이하여 보여주었다. 이란 정권은 44년 전 이란 혁명 이후 인권 유린의 빈도와 강도를 증대시켜 왔다. 아미니의 죽음은 기본적인 자유를 제한하는 독재체제 아래 수십 년 동안 생활한 부산물이다. 선한 사람들이 행동하지 않을 때 악한 사람들이 승리한다는 사실을 기억하자. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com