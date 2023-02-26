[WT논평] The faux Sino-Russian “alliance” (1)

One year into the most devastating war in Europe since World War II, China is ruthlessly focused on taking maximum advantage of a weakened Russia and an isolated Vladimir Putin.



For Beijing, Russia’s massive, unexpected reverses on the battlefield since invading Ukraine in February 2022 offer an opportunity to dominate the Kremlin and boost its own grand strategy of becoming the world’s dominant power by 2049.



Mr. Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met over 40 times since Mr. Xi came to power in 2012, relentlessly ratcheting up bilateral ties to challenge a U.S.-dominated “unipolar” world.



Their armies routinely conduct major military exercises. They share intelligence and regularly coordinate their policies and messages against the U.S., NATO and the international rules-based order they seek to overthrow.



At a virtual summit in December, Mr. Putin described Russia’s relationship with Communist China as “the best in history” and invited Mr. Xi to visit Moscow this spring. Just before last year’s invasion, the two famously declared their partnership of dictators had “no limits.”



But among the many lessons to be gleaned so far from Russia’s murderous war on Ukraine is that today’s purported Sino-Russian alliance - just like the Soviet Union’s with Communist China in the last century - has clearly definable limits and, in many spheres, elements of outright competition.



And unlike during the Cold War, it’s China that is setting the boundaries this time. It is clear that Mr. Xi wants to win big at the expense of his “ally.”



Seeking to avoid secondary sanctions, China supports Russia diplomatically and with its Orwellian propaganda machine.

중국과 러시아의 가짜 동맹 (1) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 제 2차 세계대전 이후 유럽에서 벌어진 가장 파괴적인 전쟁이 1년이 되는 가운데 중국은 약화된 러시아와 고립된 블라디미르 푸틴을 최대한 이용하는 데 무자비하게 초점을 맞추고 있다. 2022년 2월에 우크라이나를 침공한 이후 러시아가 전쟁터에서 겪고 있는 예상치 못한 막대한 일련의 실패는, 크렘린을 지배하고 2049년까지 세계를 지배하는 강대국이 되겠다는 자국의 거대한 전략을 촉진할 기회를 베이징에 제공하고 있다. 중국 국가주석 시진핑이 2012년 집권한 이후 푸틴과 시진핑은 40차례 이상 만나 미국 지배의 “단극” 세계에 도전하기 위해서 쌍무관계를 끈질기게 강화해 왔다. 양국의 군대는 정기적으로 대규모 군사훈련을 실시하고 있다. 양국은 미국과 나토 및 그들이 뒤집어엎으려는 규칙 기반의 국제질서에 대항하여 정보를 공유하고 정기적으로 자기네 정책과 메시지를 조정한다. 12월의 한 영상 정상회담에서 푸틴은 러시아와 공산주의 중국의 관계를 “역사상 최선”이라고 설명하고 이번 봄에 시진핑이 모스크바를 방문하도록 초청했다. 지난해 우크라이나 침공 직전에 양자는 두 독재자들의 동반자 관계가 “무제한”이라는 유명한 선언을 했다. 그러나 러시아의 살인적인 우크라이나 전쟁에서 지금까지 수집할 수 있는 다수의 교훈 가운데는 오늘의 소위 중-러 동맹에는 지난 세기의 구소련과 공산주의 중국의 동맹과 꼭 같이 분명하게 설명할 수 있는 여러 가지 한계가 존재하며 다수의 영역에는 노골적인 경쟁 요소들이 존재한다는 점이다. 그리고 냉전시대와는 달리 경계를 정하는 쪽은 이번에는 중국이다. 시진핑이 자기 “동맹국”을 희생하여 크게 승리하기를 원하는 것이 분명하다. 2차 제재를 피하기 위해서 중국은 전체주의적인 선전기관을 동원하여 러시아를 외교적으로 돕고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com