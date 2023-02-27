[WT논평] The faux Sino-Russian “alliance” (2)

But China provides Russia with none of the military equipment Moscow so desperately needs. Russia’s defense industrial base is struggling, but the Kremlin has been forced to rely on Iran for drones and North Korea for artillery rather than China, supposedly Russia’s “most important strategic partner,” in Mr. Putin’s words.



Russia began reorienting its economy to China after the West imposed sanctions in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and invasion of eastern Ukraine in 2014. China is now poised to supplant the European Union as Russia’s primary economic partner.



China is importing Russian hydrocarbons at reduced prices and capturing Russia’s market for strategic commodities for both high technology and manufactured goods. In 2022, China’s oil, gas, liquefied natural gas, and coal imports from a cash-desperate Russia topped $60 billion, up $41 billion from 2021.



The result is a massive trade imbalance and a Russian economy that is increasingly dependent on China, while Beijing, by contrast, enjoys exceptionally diverse commercial relationships around the globe.



With Mr. Putin’s attention ? and his struggling armies ? focused on Ukraine, China has seized the opportunity to encroach on Russia’s traditional sphere of influence in Central Asia.



In September 2022, Mr. Xi made a rare visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. China is aggressively developing a strategic economic and strategic partnership with that country.



Kazakhstan has become a bridgehead for China’s “Belt and Road” financing initiative, including promoting Chinese construction projects.

중국과 러시아의 가짜 동맹 (2) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 그러나 중국은 모스크바가 아주 간절히 필요로 하는 군사장비는 전혀 제공하지 않고 있다. 러시아의 국방산업 기반은 기를 쓰고 있으나 크렘린은 푸틴의 말에 따르면 아마도 러시아의 “가장 중요한 전략 동반자”인 중국이 아닌 이란에 드론을 의존하고 북한에 대포를 의존하지 않을 수 없는 형편이다. 2014년 크림의 불법적인 합병과 동 우크라이나 침공에 대한 반응으로 서방이 제재를 가한 뒤 러시아는 자국 경제의 방향을 중국으로 돌리기 시작했다. 중국은 지금 유럽연합 대신 러시아의 주된 경제 동반자가 될 태세이다. 중국은 러시아산 탄화수소를 낮춘 가격으로 수입하고 첨단기술 및 제조업 제품 양쪽을 위한 전략적인 원자재 확보를 위해서 러시아 시장을 장악하는 중이다. 2022년에 중국이 현금이 절실한 러시아로부터 수입한 석유, 천연가스, 액화천연가스, 석탄은 600억달러에 도달했는데 이는 2021년 410억달러에서 증가한 것이다. 이는 막대한 무역 불균형과 러시아 경제가 중국에 점점 더 많이 의존하는 결과로 이어졌다. 반면에 베이징은 전 세계와 이례적으로 다양한 무역 관계를 누리고 있다. 푸틴의 관심과 그의 고전하는 군대가 우크라이나에 초점을 맞추고 있는 가운데 중국은 러시아가 중앙아시아에 구축한 전통적인 영향권을 잠식할 기회를 잡았다. 2022년 9월 시진핑은 이례적으로 우즈베키스탄의 수도 타슈켄트를 방문하여 상하이협력기구 정상회담에 참석했다. 중국은 그 나라와 경제적 및 전략적인 협력 관계를 적극적으로 발전시키고 있다. 카자흐스탄은, 중국의 건설사업 장려를 포함하는 중국의 “일대일로” 금융사업의 교두보가 되었다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △struggling: 기를 쓰는, 분투하는 △reorient: 방향이나 초점을 바꾸다 △supplant: 대신하다 △be poised to-: -할 태세를 갖추고 있다 △bridgehead: 교두보, 유리한 위치