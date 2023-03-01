[WT논평] The faux Sino-Russian “alliance” (3)

China’s imports of Kazakh oil increased by over 400% last year, and Mr. Xi publicly defended Kazakhstan’s decision to stay neutral rather than support Russia’s war on Ukraine.



Desperate to preserve his regime, Mr. Putin has made a Faustian bargain with his country’s long-term strategic competitor. As long as Mr. Putin remains in power, Russia will be economically and strategically subservient to China, the junior partner to an increasingly powerful Beijing.



Mr. Putin claimed his “special military operation” in Ukraine would be completed in a matter of days. Instead, one year into his misguided war of choice, Russia has spilled massive blood and treasure, will have to contend with an expanded NATO with new members on its border and has become an easy mark for Chinese exploitation.



The Russians have a saying: “One’s own shirt is closest to one’s skin.” China, over the past year, has been acting in its own self-interest - one that is counter to Russia’s national interests.



Ukraine has sacrificed more and accomplished more to halt Russia’s brazen aggression than any NATO member in the history of the alliance. And Kyiv is demonstrating to Mr. Putin’s detractors and his inner circle the folly of the decision to rely so heavily on Chinese goodwill in the fight.



NATO, of course, must carry on as the arsenal of democracy, supporting Ukraine’s right to self-defense and preventing a nuclear-armed state from successfully winning a war of territorial aggrandizement.



But let’s also keep in mind that this strategy can also serve our interests in another major way by exposing, stressing and puncturing the faux Sino-Russian “alliance.”

중국과 러시아의 가짜 동맹 (3) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 중국의 카자흐스탄산 석유 수입은 지난해 400% 이상 증가했고 시진핑 중국 국가주석은 우크라이나 전쟁에서 러시아를 지원하기보다 중립을 유지키로 한 카자흐스탄의 결정을 공개적으로 옹호했다. 정권 유지에 필사적인 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령은 자국의 오랜 전략적 경쟁자와 파우스트식의 거래를 했다. 푸틴이 권력을 유지하는 한 러시아는 갈수록 강력해지는 베이징의 하급사원처럼 경제적으로나 전략적으로 중국에 굴종하게 될 것이다. 푸틴은 자신이 우크라이나에서 벌이고 있는 “특수 군사작전”이 며칠 내로 완료될 것이라고 주장했다. 대신 잘못된 판단에 따라 스스로 벌인 전쟁은 1년이 된 가운데, 막대한 인명과 재화를 쏟아부은 러시아는 자국의 국경에 새로운 회원국들을 앞세우고 팽창하는 북대서양조약기구(NATO·나토)와 경쟁해야 할 것이며 또한 중국의 손쉬운 착취 대상이 되었다. 러시아에는 이런 속담이 있다. “자신의 셔츠가 자기 피부에 가장 가깝다.” 지난해 중국은 자국의 이익을 위해서 행동했다. 즉 러시아의 국가 이익에 반대되는 행동을 했다. 우크라이나는 러시아의 노골적인 침략을 저지하기 위해서 나토 동맹의 역사에서 어떤 회원국보다 많은 희생을 치렀고 업적을 이루었다. 그리고 키이우는 이번 전쟁에서 푸틴이 중국의 선의에 그처럼 심하게 의존키로 한 결정이 어리석은 행동이라는 점을, 푸틴을 폄하하는 사람들과 푸틴의 핵심 권력층 사람들에게 보여주고 있다. 물론 나토는 우크라이나의 독립을 지원하는 민주주의의 무기고 역할을 계속하면서 핵 무장한 나라가 영토 확장을 위한 전쟁에서 승리하는 사태를 방지해야 한다. 그러나 이 전략이 중·러 “동맹”을 노출시키고 압박을 가하며 구멍을 내서 다른 중요한 방식으로 우리에게 이익이 될 수 있다는 점을 또한 마음에 새길 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com