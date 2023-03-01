처참한 현장 기사입력 2023-03-01 18:28:50 기사수정 2023-03-01 18:28:50 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 epa10496291 A picture taken with a drone shows firefighters and rescue crews working to extricate passengers from trains after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, 01 March 2023. The two trains ? a passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa, collided head-on outside the central Greek city, Konstantinos Agorastos, the governor of the Thessaly region told local media. Sixteen people have been killed and at least 85 injured, and 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses. EPA/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS/2023-03-01 12:52:48/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2023 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.> 그리스 소방관과 구조대원들이 지난달 28일(현지시간) 그리스 테살리아주 라리사 인근에서 발생한 열차 충돌 사고로 엿가락처럼 꺾여 탈선한 객차 주위에 조명을 설치하고 승객 구조와 부상자 이송 등을 하고 있다. 사고 원인은 아직 밝혀지지 않았고, 1일 오전 현재까지 승객 최소 32명이 사망한 것으로 집계됐다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유 추천뉴스