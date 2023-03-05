[WT논평] We fought communism in Korea and Vietnam

When Bolsheviks stormed the Winter Palace in 1917, it wasn’t just the start of the Russian Revolution, but the beginning of communism’s century-long war on humanity.



The global conflict has included civil wars and culture wars, gulags and killing fields, indoctrination and subversion, planned starvation and ethnic cleansing.



It’s the forever war, fought on five continents, for a system that has failed miserably wherever it’s been imposed, but still never lacks true believers willing to kill for its utopian vision. And (bitter irony) they commit unspeakable crimes in the name of humanity.



We fought communism directly in Korea and Vietnam and covertly throughout the 20th century. It created the sexual revolution and the terrorist war on the West.



The storm unleashed by Lenin and his gang still rages, from China to Caracas, and from Ukraine to American cities.



The Chinese Communist Party has presided over the bloodiest regime in history. Since 1949, it has killed as many as 50 million in the Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution and all of the other attempts to remake mankind.



Vladimir Putin continues unprovoked war on Ukraine. The ex-KGB agent is determined to reassemble the Soviet empire. In the process, 40,000 civilians have been killed and the nation’s cities laid waste. A little bloodbath has never stopped communists.



While the Chinese have only recently taken to the streets, riots have rocked Iran for months. Like the Chinese, Iranians are calling for regime change.



Humanity has never confronted a more daunting foe than communism.

우리는 한국과 베트남에서 공산주의와 싸웠다 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 볼셰비키 당원들이 1917년 제국 러시아의 겨울궁전을 급습했을 때 그것은 단지 러시아 혁명의 시작이었을 뿐 아니라 1세기에 걸친 공산주의의 인류에 대한 전쟁의 시작이었다. 세계적인 충돌 가운데는 일련의 내전과 문화전쟁 및 수용소군도와 킬링필드, 세뇌, 정부 전복, 계획된 아사, 인종청소가 포함되었다. 그것은 시행되는 곳마다 비참하게 실패한 체제를 위해 5개 대륙에서 치러진 영원한 전쟁이었으나 이상향의 환상을 위해서 살인을 서슴지 않는 진정한 신봉자들이 부족했던 적은 한 번도 없었다. 그리고 지독한 역설이지만, 그들은 인간애의 이름 아래 말도 못할 범죄를 저질렀다. 우리는 한반도와 베트남에서 공산주의와 직접 싸웠으며 20세기 내내 비밀리에 전쟁을 치렀다. 그것은 성 혁명과 서방에 대한 테러 전쟁을 만들어냈다. 레닌과 그의 일당이 촉발한 폭풍은 중국에서부터 카라카스까지, 우크라이나에서 미국의 여러 도시까지 여전히 맹위를 떨치고 있다. 중국 공산당은 역사상 최악의 유혈 사태를 벌인 정권의 주역이었다. 1949년 이후 중국 공산당은 대약진운동, 문화대혁명, 여타 모든 인간 개조 시도에서 최고 5000만명을 죽였다. 블라디미르 푸틴은 우크라이나를 상대로 이유 없는 전쟁을 계속하고 있다. 전직 KGB 요원인 푸틴은 소련 제국을 재조립하겠다고 굳게 결심했다. 그 과정에서 4만명의 민간인이 살해되었고 국가의 여러 도시는 폐허가 되었다. 소규모 유혈 사태가 공산주의자를 멈추게 한 적이 한 번도 없다. 중국인들이 불과 얼마 전 거리로 뛰쳐나온 데 비해 폭동이 여러 달 동안 이란을 뒤흔들고 있다. 중국인들처럼 이란인들도 정권 교체를 촉구한다. 인류는 공산주의보다 더 두렵고 벅찬 적을 만난 적이 없다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com