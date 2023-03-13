[WT논평] We live in an anti-child culture (2)

In a Jan. 23 policy address, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned that “it’s now or never” for addressing the nation’s demographic tailspin. He wants to double child-related spending, including more for day care and childrearing support - the sort of unimaginative solutions that politicians on the left and right favor.



But Japan also has a low marriage rate, a precursor of a low birthrate. Can young couples be bribed to have children?



Nippon isn’t alone. After decades of its ruinous one-child policy, China faces its own demographic disaster. In 2022, for the first time since the mass starvation of Mao’s Great Leap Forward, China lost a population of 850,000 from the previous year.



And it will only get worse. China’s population is expected to decline by 100 million by 2050 and 600 million by the end of the century.



Some China watchers say Chinese President Xi Jinping is panicking over his nation’s coming population collapse, which may force him to try to achieve his territorial ambitions while he still has the military muscle.



Ailing Asian dragons are at the forefront of what could be the great plague of the 21st century. But the West can’t afford to be complacent. America’s fertility rate has fallen to 1.6.



East and West, all of us suffer from the same ailment. In each generation, fewer are marrying, and those who do aren’t having enough children. We live in an anti-child culture driven by the myths of climate change and overpopulation.



The answer isn’t a change of policy but a change of heart. We must return to a culture of life. Those with faith in the future have children. Those who don’t don’t.

우리는 아동 혐오의 문화 속에 산다 (2) 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 1월23일 정책연설에서 기시다 후미오 일본 총리는 일본의 급격한 인구 감소 해결은 “지금이 아니면 기회가 없다”고 경고했다. 그는 아동 관련 지출을 2배로 늘리기를 원하는데 그 가운데는 주간보호와 아동 양육 지원의 확대가 포함된다. 이는 좌파와 우파의 정치인들이 지지하는 일종의 상상력이 부족한 해결책이다. 그러나 일본은 또한 결혼비율이 낮다. 이는 낮은 출산율의 전조다. 젊은 커플들에게 뇌물을 주어 아이를 갖도록 할 수 있을까. 일본만 그런 것이 아니다. 수십 년에 걸친 파괴적인 한 자녀 정책을 시행한 후 중국은 나름의 인구 재앙에 직면해 있다. 마오의 대약진운동으로 대규모 아사자가 발생한 이후 처음으로 2022년에 중국은 전년보다 85만명의 인구를 잃었다. 그리고 상황은 오로지 악화될 것이다. 중국의 인구는 2050년까지 1억명이 줄어들고 금세기 말까지는 6억명이 줄어들 것으로 예상된다. 일부 중국 관찰자들은 중국 국가주석 시진핑이 자국에 닥치는 인구 붕괴에 심한 공포를 느끼고 있으며 이로 인해 그는 어쩔 수 없이 아직 군사력을 보유하고 있는 동안에 자신의 영토 야욕을 달성하려고 노력할 것이라고 말한다. 아시아의 병든 용들이 21세기의 대규모 역병처럼 될 수 있는 문제의 최전선에 서 있다. 그러나 서방세계는 자만할 여유가 없다. 미국의 출산율은 1.6으로 떨어졌다. 동양과 서양에서 우리 모두가 동일한 질병에 시달리고 있다. 각각의 세대는 결혼을 적게 하고 결혼하는 사람들은 충분한 자녀를 갖지 않는다. 우리는 기후변화와 인구과잉 신화에 떠밀린 아동 혐오의 문화 속에 산다. 해답은 정책이 아니라 마음의 변화다. 우리는 생명의 문화로 돌아가야 한다. 미래를 믿는 사람들은 자녀를 갖는다. 안 믿는 사람들은 갖지 않는다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △now or never: 지금이 아니면 기회가 없다 △tailspin: 급감 △watcher: 연구자, 관찰자 △panicking: 극심한 공포 △plague: 괴로운 문제 △ailment: 질병