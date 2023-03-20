[WT논평] The lies about COVID-19 are falling like dominoes (1)

One by one, the myths and lies propagated by the ruling elites about COVID-19 are falling like dominoes. What was supposed to have been “misinformation” is the real deal.



Major government agencies - the Department of Energy and the FBI - now say that the virus probably leaked from China’s Wuhan virology lab. It didn’t come from a bat sandwich after all.



Likewise, the lockdowns imposed all over the country did not slow the pandemic but did enormous damage. A year ago, Johns Hopkins issued a meta-analysis stating that while “lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted.”



We now know that natural immunity derived from infection is far superior to that of the so-called vaccines, which prevent neither infection nor transmission. The February edition of the liberal Lancet medical journal reviewed 68 studies, concluding that the vaccines lose effectiveness sooner than natural immunity.



Keep in mind that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health authorities dismissed natural immunity in favor of the vaccines for nearly two years.



“The Lancet study’s vindication of natural immunity fits a pandemic pattern,” Allysia Finley wrote in The Wall Street Journal. “The public-health clerisy rejects an argument that ostensibly threatens its authority; eventually it’s forced to soften its position in the face of incontrovertible evidence; and yet not once does it acknowledge its opponents were right.”



The CDC owes an apology to the signers of the Great Barrington Declaration, not to mention the public. Released in October 2020 and now signed by nearly a million “infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists.”

코로나19에 관한 거짓말이 하나씩 도미노처럼 무너지고 있다(1) 로버트 나이트(칼럼니스트) 지배 엘리트들이 코로나19에 관해서 퍼뜨린 각종 신화와 거짓말이 도미노처럼 무너지고 있다. “잘못된 정보”로 추정되었던 것이 진실이다. 에너지부와 연방수사국 같은 주요 정부 기관들은 코로나바이러스가 중국의 우한 바이러스 연구소에서 유출되었을 가능성이 있다고 지금 말한다. 결국 코로나바이러스는 박쥐 샌드위치에서 나온 것이 아니었다. 마찬가지로 미국 전역에 시행되었던 코로나19 봉쇄는 대유행을 둔화시키지 못했으나 엄청난 손실을 끼쳤다. 1년 전에 존스홉킨스는 “봉쇄가 공공보건에 미친 효과가 거의 없거나 전혀 없었던 가운데 채택된 지역에 엄청난 규모의 경제적, 사회적 대가를 치르게 했다”고 언급한 메타 분석 결과를 발표했다. 감염에서 유래한 자연면역이 소위 백신의 면역보다 훨씬 우월하다는 사실을 우리는 지금 알고 있다. 백신은 감염을 막지도 못하고 전염을 막지도 못한다. 진보적인 랜싯 메디컬 저널 2월호는 68건의 연구를 재검토하고 백신이 자연면역보다 더 빠르게 효력을 상실한다고 결론지었다. 질병통제예방센터(CDC)와 다른 보건 당국들은 근 2년 동안 백신을 지지하면서 자연면역을 묵살했다. 앨리시아 핀리는 월스트리트저널에 “랜싯 연구가 자연면역의 정당성을 입증한 것은 대유행의 패턴에 들어맞는다. 공공보건 전문가들은 표면상 자기네 권위를 위협하는 주장을 거부한다. 결국 이들은 반박 여지가 없는 증거 앞에서 자기네 입장을 완화하지 않을 수 없다. 그리고 이 전문가들이 반대자들이 옳았음을 인정한 것이 한 번만이 아니었다”고 썼다. CDC는 일반 대중은 물론이고 그레이트 배링턴 선언문 서명자들에게 사과할 의무가 있다. 2020년 10월에 발표된 이 선언문에 현재 근 100만명의 “전염병 학자들과 공공보건 과학자들이” 서명했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com