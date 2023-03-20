[WT논평] The lies about COVID-19 are falling like dominoes (2)

The declaration recommends targeting shots to vulnerable people (older adults and those with other health conditions) and achieving herd immunity by allowing the healthy and young to get COVID-19 as they would any other virus. For this medically sound advice, the Barrington signers were slandered and canceled.



Had the Barrington declaration been heeded, the pandemic may have ended far sooner, with many deaths avoided, including those from adverse reactions to the shots.



We’ve also learned that researchers never believed the vaccines would stop the COVID-19 outbreak, just provide “early partial epidemic control.”



Remember, the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson&Johnson shots are experimental. They all got emergency authorization without long-term impact studies.



Yet Dr. Fauci aggressively pushed the zero-COVID narrative that natural immunity was a myth and that millions would die if we did not all get the shots. This led to school closings and unconstitutional and destructive mandates.



The vaccines have been a huge success for some. Pfizer and Moderna have racked up tens of billions of dollars.



The other big winner is China, which lied about the virus and let it travel all over the world. Meanwhile, China monopolized access to pandemic equipment.



Speaking of masks, a meta-analysis published in the Cochrane Review on Jan. 30 concluded that masks make little to no difference in preventing the transmission of COVID-19 and other viruses.



The ruling elites and their media misled us about everything from the virus’s origin to the efficacy of masks, vaccines, lockdowns.

코로나19에 관한 거짓말이 하나씩 도미노처럼 무너지고 있다(2) 로버트 나이트(칼럼니스트) 이 선언은 고령자와 다른 건강상의 문제를 가진 취약자들에게 표적 접종을 실시하고 건강한 사람과 젊은 사람들은 다른 바이러스의 경우처럼 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증(코로나19)에 걸리도록 할 것을 권고한다. 배링턴 서명자들은 의학적으로 건전한 이 조언을 했기 때문에 비방과 취소를 당했다. 배링턴 선언이 주의를 끌었다면 접종에 대한 거부반응 사례를 포함한 많은 사람의 죽음을 피하고 코로나19 대유행이 훨씬 빨리 끝났을지도 모른다. 각종 백신은 단지 “초기의 부분적인 유행 통제를” 제공할 뿐 코로나19의 발생을 중지시키지 않으리란 점을 연구자들이 결코 믿지 않았다는 사실을 우리는 또한 알게 되었다. 화이자, 모더나, 존슨 앤드 존슨의 접종 백신이 실험적이라는 사실을 기억하자. 그런 백신은 모두 장기적인 영향 연구 없이 비상 승인을 받았다. 그러나 파우치 박사는 자연면역이 신화이며 만약 우리가 그 모든 접종을 하지 않을 경우 수백만 명이 사망할 것이라는 제로 코로나 발언을 강력하게 지지했다. 이것은 학교의 문을 닫고, 비헌법적이고 파괴적인 여러 가지 명령으로 이어졌다. 각종 백신은 일부에게 엄청난 성공이었으며 화이자와 모더나는 수백억 달러를 획득했다. 또 다른 대대적인 승리자는 중국이다. 중국은 코로나19에 관해 거짓말을 했고 바이러스가 전 세계를 돌아다니도록 허용했다. 한편 중국은 대유행 관련 장비에 대한 접근을 독점했다. 마스크에 대해 말하자면, 코크런 리뷰 1월30일자에 발표된 한 메타 분석은 마스크가 코로나19와 다른 바이러스의 전염을 막는 데 효과가 거의 없거나 전혀 없다는 결론을 내렸다. 지배 엘리트들과 그들을 지지하는 언론매체들은 바이러스의 기원에서부터 마스크와 백신 및 봉쇄의 효험에 이르기까지 우리를 잘못된 길로 이끌었다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △targeting shots: 표적 주사 △slander: 비방하다, 중상모략 하다 △cancel: 무효화하다, 취소하다 △heed: 주의를 기울이다 △mandate: 명령하다, 지시하다 △rack up: 획득하다