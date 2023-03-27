[WT논평] Islam will be the world’s dominant religion (2)

While Muslims in the West demand tolerance, Christians rarely get it under Islam. In Egypt, Coptic churches are bombed, congregants shot, and girls kidnapped and forced to convert.



What will a world dominated by Islam look like? Even in the West, many Muslims want to live under Islamic law (Sharia), where adulterers are stoned to death and converts to other faiths are murdered.



We’re told, in almost ritualistic fashion, that Islam is the “religion of peace.” And yet, worldwide, 8% of Muslims say suicide bombings are “sometimes” or “often” justified in the name of Islam. That 8% may not seem like much, but it means more than 100 million condone coldblooded murder to defend perceived attacks on Islam.



Different religions take criticism differently. Insult a Christian and he’ll pray for you. Insult a Jew and he’ll write a letter to the editor of The New York Times. Insult some Muslims and it’s “jihad, jihad!”



In “The Clash of Civilizations” (1996), Samuel Huntington wrote: “Islam’s borders are bloody and so are its innards. The fundamental problem of the West is not Islamic fundamentalism. It is Islam, a different civilization whose people are convinced of the superiority of their culture and are obsessed with the inferiority of their power.”



In the intervening quarter-century, the power and influence of Islam have grown considerably. Muslim immigration to Europe has increased from a trickle to a flood.



For the past millennium, Western civilization was synonymous with Christianity. The Christian West may soon be but a memory.

이슬람이 세계의 지배적 종교가 된다(1) 돈 페더(신디케이트 칼럼니스트) 방 세계의 무슬림들은 관용을 요구하지만 이슬람 아래서 기독교인들이 관대한 대접을 받는 경우는 드물다. 이집트에서 콥트 교회는 폭탄공격을 받고 집회 참가자들은 총을 맞으며 소녀들은 납치되어 개종을 강요당한다. 이슬람의 지배를 받는 세상은 어떤 모습일까. 서방 세계에서조차도 많은 무슬림들은, 간음한 사람들이 돌에 맞아 죽고 다른 신앙으로 개종한 사람들이 살해를 당하는 세상 즉 이슬람의 법인 샤리아가 지배하는 세상에서 살기를 원한다. 이슬람은 “평화의 종교”라는 말을 우리는 거의 의례적으로 듣는다. 그러나 전 세계적으로 무슬림의 8%는 자살 폭탄 공격이 “가끔” 혹은 “종종” 이슬람의 이름으로 정당화된다고 말한다. 그 8%는 많아 보이지 않을지 모르나 이는 1억명 이상이 이슬람에 대한 것으로 인식된 공격을 방어하기 위해서 냉혈적인 살인을 용납한다는 의미다. 종교가 다르면 비판도 다르게 받아들인다. 기독교인에게 모욕을 주면 기독교인은 상대를 위해 기도할 것이다. 유대인에게 모욕을 주면 뉴욕타임스 편집자에게 편지를 쓸 것이다. 일부 무슬림들에게 모욕을 주면 “지하드, 지하드”를 외칠 것이다. 새뮤얼 헌팅턴은 1996년도 저서 “문명의 충돌”에서 이렇게 썼다. “이슬람의 국경은 유혈이 낭자하며 국경의 내부 또한 그렇다. 서방 세계의 근본적인 문제는 이슬람의 근본주의가 아니다. 자기네 문화의 우월함을 확신하는 동시에 자기네 세력의 열등함에 집착하는 사람들의 다른 문화인 이슬람이 문제다.” 그 사이의 4반세기 동안 이슬람의 세력과 영향력은 현저하게 커졌다. 유럽으로 들어오는 무슬림의 이주는 찔끔거리는 수준에서 홍수로 증가했다. 지난 1000년 동안 서방 문명은 기독교와 동의어였다. 기독교 서방 세계는 오래지 않아 기억에 불과해질지도 모른다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △congregant: 집회 참가자 △ritualistic: 의례적인 △condone: 용납하다 △innard: 내장, 내부