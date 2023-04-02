[WT논평] To give Seoul a seat in the Group of 7

Clearly, the U.S.-South Korea alliance has been fulfilling its promises. Yet unique ways to broaden the partnership remain untapped. It is in the clear interest of both Washington and Seoul to elevate their partnership to the next level through greater strategic clarity and practical engagement. The April 26 state visit is a perfect opportunity to get the ball rolling.



For example, strategic and timely opportunities abound for South Korea to strengthen ties with NATO, facilitated by the United States. It’s certainly in the interest of Washington to foster greater interaction and cooperation between its vital Indo-Pacific partners and its key trans-Atlantic allies.



To this end, U.S. officials should start advocating for Mr. Yoon to be invited to the July 11-12 NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.



South Korea - and our European allies - would also benefit from Seoul developing a closer relationship with countries in central and eastern Europe. The Three Seas Initiative, or 3SI, would be a practical avenue for greater economic cooperation and infrastructure development.



Launched in 2016, the 3SI seeks to develop a north-south, east-west commercial corridor linking 12 European Union countries around and between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas.



South Korea could be a huge help to the efforts of the U.S. and the 3SI countries to put the connectivity initiative into further operation.



South Korea has become one of the world’s leading free market democracies. Recognizing that, it’s high time for Washington to push to give Seoul a seat in the Group of 7.



Seoul certainly satisfies the membership criteria. With Russia and China increasingly threatening the world’s free market democracies, it’s only prudent to bring another hand on board the G-7.

서울에 G7 자리 주기 앤서니 킴(칼럼니스트) 분명히 한·미 동맹은 자체의 각종 약속을 충족시켜 왔다. 그러나 동반자 관계를 확대하기 위한 독특한 방법들이 아직 활용되지 않고 있다. 전략적 명확성의 향상과 현실적인 약속을 통해서 양국의 동반자 관계를 다음 단계로 높이는 것은 분명히 양국에 이익이 된다. 윤 대통령의 4월26일 미국 국빈 방문은 공을 굴러가게 만드는 완벽한 기회다. 예를 들어 미국이 돕는 가운데 한국이 나토와의 관계를 강화할 수 있는 전략적이고 시의적절한 각종 기회가 많다. 대단히 중요한 인도·태평양의 동반자 국가들과 미국의 핵심적인 대서양 양안 동맹국들 사이에 강화된 상호작용과 협력을 발전시키는 것은 분명히 워싱턴에 이익이 된다. 이런 목적을 위해서 미국 정부 관리들은 윤 대통령의 7월11-12일 리투아니아 빌니우스 나토 정상회의 초청을 지지하기 시작하는 것이 마땅하다. 또한 서울이 중부 유럽 및 동부 유럽 국가들과 더욱 밀접한 관계를 발전시키는 것은 한국과 미국의 유럽 동맹국들에 이익이 될 것이다. 3해동맹은 경제협력 및 인프라 개발을 확대시키는 현실적인 통로가 될 것이다 2016년에 출범한 3해동맹은 발트해, 흑해, 아드리아해 주변과 사이의 12개 유럽연합 국가들을 남북과 동서로 연결시키는 통상의 통로를 발전시키는 목적을 지니고 있다. 미국과 3해동맹 국가들의 연결 계획을 추가로 작동시키는 노력에 한국은 매우 큰 도움이 될 수 있다. 한국은 세계의 선도적인 자유시장 민주주의 국가들 가운데 하나가 되었다. 그런 현실을 인정한다면 워싱턴이 서울에 G7의 자리를 주도록 강력하게 지지할 시기가 되고도 남았다. 서울은 분명히 회원국 자격기준을 충족시킨다. 러시아와 중국이 갈수록 세계의 자유시장 민주국가들을 위협하고 있는 상황에서 G7에 또 하나의 일손을 보태는 것은 지극히 현명한 처사다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com