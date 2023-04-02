부차 탈환 1주년… 촛불 든 젤렌스키

epaselect epa10552612 (L-R) Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plencovic carry candles to the church where mass graves were discovered after Russian troops withdrew from Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 31 March 2023. The event was held to mark the first anniversary of the town's 'de-occupation' from Russian troops, some five weeks after Russian forces had entered Ukraine, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/ANDRII NESTERENKO/2023-04-01 05:32:23/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2023 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>
볼로디미르 젤렌스키 우크라이나 대통령과 발칸 반도 국가 정상들이 지난달 31일(현지시간) 우크라이나 수도 키이우 외곽 도시 부차 탈환 1주년을 맞아 양초를 들고 러시아군이 민간인을 대량 학살한 뒤 무덤을 조성했던 곳으로 향하고 있다. 왼쪽부터 에두아르드 헤게르 슬로바키아 총리, 마이아 산두 몰도바 대통령, 젤렌스키 대통령, 로베르트 골로브 슬로베니아 총리, 안드레이 플렌코비치 크로아티아 총리.
<연합>