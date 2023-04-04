[WT논평] A “new world order” that has no place for America

Barack Obama promised “hope and change.” President Biden might outdo him by precipitating a “new world order.” That’s how international observers are labeling an emerging power bloc aiming for global domination. It is not American-made, but the work of China and Russia.

If the two axial powers have their way, the United States will not be head of the table.

In March, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow. The leaders of the world’s largest nations are said to have cemented an Asia-centric alliance meant to overtake the West as the world’s gravitational center.

“Now there are changes that haven’t happened in 100 years,” Mr. Xi reportedly told his Russian counterpart as he left. “When we are together, we drive these changes.”

The consequences of “these changes” lie in the future, but there is little doubt about their causes. Mr. Biden’s bobbled foreign policy sent Mr. Putin a clear sign of American decline and a “go” for Russia’s Ukraine onslaught in 2022.

Mr. Biden’s hesitation in confronting China over its culpability in the Wuhan virus-caused deaths of 1.1 million Americans could serve only to apprise Mr. Xi of the U.S. president’s infirmity.

A recent Pew Research Center survey of young people ages 18 to 29 in Britain, France and Germany found majorities judging the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as handled “poorly,” and that “the U.S. is seen as the ‘world’s policeman’ with a self-interested history of interventionism that is disappointing to Western allies.”

As President Biden bobbles, China and Russia appear intent on erecting a “new world order” that, sadly, has no place for America.