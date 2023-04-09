[WT논평] A centerpiece for new energy sources (1)

Lithium has been coined “white gold” for a good reason. It quickly replaces the “black gold” of oil as a centerpiece for new energy sources.



Lithium is an essential element to smartphones and batteries for electric cars. Is it a panacea to relieve us from the carbon footprints of gasoline-driven autos and trucks, thus protecting the environment from fossil fuels?



Unlike lead batteries, lithium-based batteries are light and long-lasting. They are less susceptible to extreme temperatures and easily recharged. According to advocates, electric cars present a realistic dream to reverse the threatening trends of human-induced global warming.



However, there are considerable drawbacks to this dream. Lithium is not easily obtained. According to a 2020 study by the Institute for Energy Research, it can take 500,000 gallons of water to extract a metric ton of lithium from the earth.



While much of this extraction is done in other countries, especially in China and South America, soon the United States will need to decide how to extract lithium within its own borders to establish independence. Another reliance on foreign sources for our energy, such as the OPEC oil debacles in earlier decades, could be disastrous.



This problem leads to controversies over where to obtain lithium from our lands. So far, the areas with the most potential are protected under designation as natural wonders or national parks that deserve protection.



For example, places such as the Panamint valley in the western part of Death Valley hold rich deposits of “white gold.” If permitted, companies would need to build major roads that could threaten the pristine and remarkably eerie aspects of Death Valley.

새 에너지원의 중심 (1) 알렉산더 E 후크(스티븐슨대 교수) 리튬은 “하얀 금”이란 신조어가 만들어졌는데 충분한 이유가 있다. 리튬은 새로운 에너지원의 중심으로서 “검은 금”인 석유를 빠르게 대체하고 있다. 리튬은 스마트폰과 전기차 배터리의 핵심 요소 가운데 하나이다. 리튬은 가솔린으로 추진되는 승용차와 트럭의 탄소 발자국에서 우리를 벗어나게 하고 따라서 환경을 화석연료로부터 보호하는 만능 약일까. 납 배터리와 달리 리튬 기반의 배터리는 가볍고 수명이 길다. 리튬 배터리는 극한의 기온에 덜 민감하고 쉽게 재충전이 된다. 옹호자들에 따르면, 전기차가 인위적인 지구온난화의 위협적인 추세를 역전시키는 현실적인 꿈을 제시한다. 그러나 이런 꿈에는 상당한 문제점들이 존재한다. 리튬은 쉽게 얻어지지 않는다. 에너지연구소의 2020년도 연구에 따르면, 흙에서 1입방 톤의 리튬을 추출하기 위해 물 50만 갤런(약 190만ℓ)이 들어갈 수 있다. 이런 추출의 대부분은 다른 여러 나라 특히 중국과 남미에서 이루어지고 있는데 오래지 않아 미국은 리튬 독립을 확립하기 위해 자국 국경 안에서 리튬을 어떻게 추출할 것인지 결정할 필요가 생길 것이다. 우리의 에너지를 해외 공급원에 또다시 의존하는 것은 재앙적인 사태를 초래할 가능성이 있으며 수십 년 전 오펙의 대대적인 석유 공급 차질이 그 대표적 사례다. 이 문제는 우리 국토의 어디서 리튬을 얻을 것인지에 관한 논란으로 이어진다. 현재까지 잠재력이 가장 큰 지역들은 자연계의 불가사의 또는 국립공원 등 보호할 가치가 있는 곳으로 지정되어 보호받고 있다. 예를 들어 데스밸리의 서쪽 부분인 패너민트 계곡 같은 지역들은 “하얀 금”의 매장량이 풍부하다. 만약 허가를 받는다면 회사들은 자연 상태를 유지하여 두드러지게 으스스한 풍경을 보존하고 있는 데스밸리를 위협할 수 있는 주요 도로망을 건설할 필요가 생길 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com