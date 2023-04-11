[WT논평] A centerpiece for new energy sources (2)

Another problem concerns how 500,000 gallons of briny water used to extract lithium can be safely released into nature. Researchers and reporters have found that this altered water can easily kill a variety of wildlife and fish.



Indeed, if consistency is a guideline, those opposed to fracking for oil should raise similar opposition to lithium extraction.



A third problem is the simple availability of freshwater. States in the Southwest are facing drastic depletion of freshwater from the Colorado River and Lake Meade. Water rationing might soon be a reality.



Should we speculate on sending water from the Great Lakes or our Maryland reservoirs to the millions of citizens who chose to live in the desert?



Imagine choosing between directing 500,000 gallons of freshwater to nourish crops, animals, and fellow citizens or to lithium deposits to energize electric vehicles.



In this light, we might be faced with a Devil’s bargain: Smartphones and electric cars or our mountains, rivers, and native creatures? This dilemma has caught environmentalists in a strange paradox.



While they support the goal of electric vehicles, they cannot abide by the side effects generated by lithium excavation. No wonder environmentalist Guillermo Gonzalize remarks, “This (lithium) isn’t a green solution. It’s not a solution at all.”



In this light, despite good intentions, it remains dubious that the electric car is a panacea. It is also not clear how humanity’s incessant demand for more energy to support our endless needs and wishes will be addressed by scientists.

새 에너지원의 중심 (2) 알렉산더 E 후크(스티븐슨대 교수) 리튬 추출에 사용된 50만갤런(약 190만ℓ)의 변질된 소금물을 자연에 안전하게 방류할 수 있는 방법이 또 하나의 문제다. 연구자들과 기자들은 이 변질된 물이 다양한 야생 동물과 물고기를 쉽사리 죽일 수 있다는 사실을 발견했다. 만약 일관성이 지침이라면 석유 추출을 위한 파열 공법에 반대했던 사람들은 리튬 추출에 비슷한 반대를 해야 마땅하다. 세 번째 문제는 담수를 구하는 간단한 방법이다. 남서부의 몇몇 주는 콜로라도 강과 미드 호수에서 공급받는 담수의 급격한 고갈에 직면해 있다. 물 배급이 곧 현실화할 수 있다. 우리가 5대호나 혹은 메릴랜드 몇몇 저수지의 물을 사막에서 거주하기로 선택한 수백만명의 시민들에게 보내주는 것이 마땅할까. 50만갤런의 담수를 각종 농작물과 동물 및 동료 시민을 육성하는 쪽으로 보낼 것이냐 아니면 전기차량의 동력 공급을 위한 리튬 매장지로 보낼 것이냐를 선택하는 문제를 상상해 보라. 이런 견지에서 볼 때 우리는 악마와의 거래에 직면할 가능성이 있다. 즉 스마트폰 및 전기자동차와 우리의 산, 강, 토종 야생 동물 중에서 어느 쪽을 선택할 것인가. 이 진퇴양난이 환경보호주의자들을 기묘한 역설 속에 빠뜨렸다. 그들은 전기차량이란 목표를 지지하는 한편 리튬 채굴로 야기되는 각종 부작용을 감수할 수가 없다. 환경보호주의자 기예르모 곤잘레스가 이렇게 말한 것은 놀라운 일이 못 된다. “이것(리튬)은 녹색 해결책이 아니다. 그것은 해결책이 전혀 아니다.” 이런 견지에서 볼 때 선한 의도에도 전기차가 만병통치약인지는 여전히 의문스럽다. 또한 우리의 끝없는 각종 필요와 원하는 바를 뒷받침하기 위한 더 많은 에너지에 대한 인류의 끊임없는 수요를 과학자들이 어떻게 처리할 것인지도 불분명하다.