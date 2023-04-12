[WT논평] The benefits of hydrogen technologies

Hydrogen technologies bring countless benefits to consumers, communities and our environment. For starters, hydrogen has the capacity to decarbonize a broad spectrum of industries, especially those traditionally hard-to-abate sectors like transportation, building heating and cooling, and chemical and industrial product processes.



Further, it has zero emissions at end use, and its ability to store energy in gas or liquid form for long periods of time provides reliable primary and back-up power. Since it can be generated from a variety of sources, including renewables, hydrogen is a strong complement to intermittent solar and wind.



Hydrogen is an innovative and equitable clean energy technology, one that is accessible to all. As an example, hydrogen for consumer mobility offers a fueling experience much like today’s traditional car, and a hydrogen refueling station that is placed within a community is open to anyone who needs it.



A growing domestic hydrogen economy will benefit the entire U.S. economy. A recent study from the Renewable Energy and Environmental Sustainability journal concluded that “growth in the hydrogen and [fuel cell] sectors of the U.S. economy will lead to vast new employment opportunities as businesses expand to serve growing markets and to meet new clean and sustainable energy requirements.”



Some studies found that, if scaled up, hydrogen can account for nearly 20% of global energy demand by 2030 and generate $140 billion in revenue annually, while adding 700,000 U.S. jobs in the next decade.



We understand that as we transition to hydrogen as an energy vector, we can also transition it to renewable production, making it a true zero-emission fuel for the future.

수소 기술의 여러 이점 마이크 그라프(에어리퀴드 그룹 부총재) 소 기술은 소비자와 공동체 및 우리의 환경에 헤아릴 수 없이 많은 이득을 가져온다. 우선 수소는 광범한 여러 산업 특히 운송, 건물 냉난방, 화학 및 산업 제조 공정처럼 전통적으로 탄소 감축이 어려운 산업 분야의 탄소 제거 능력을 갖고 있다. 뿐만 아니라 수소는 사용의 최종 단계에서 탄소 배출이 전무하며 에너지를 장기간 가스나 혹은 액체 형태로 저장하는 능력이 있어 믿을 수 있는 주요한 예비 동력을 제공한다. 재생이 가능한 것들을 포함한 다양한 원천에서 만들어질 수 있기 때문에 수소는 공급이 불규칙한 태양력 및 풍력의 강력한 보완 수단이다. 수소는 기술 혁신적이고 공정한 청정 에너지 기술로서 모든 사람이 이용 가능하다. 하나의 예를 들자면, 소비자 이동에 사용되는 수소는 오늘의 전통적인 자동차와 매우 흡사한 연료 체험을 제공하며 지역사회 내에 위치한 수소 재충전소는 필요한 모든 사람에게 개방된다. 국내의 수소 경제 성장은 미국 경제 전체에 이득이 된다. 재생 에너지 및 환경 지속성 저널에서 최근 실시한 연구는 이렇게 결론지었다. “성장하는 시장에 영합하고 새로운 지속 가능한 청정 에너지의 각종 필요에 맞추기 위해 기업들이 확장됨에 따라 미국 경제의 수소 및 연료전지 부문의 성장은 방대한 규모의 새로운 고용 기회로 이어질 것이다.” 몇 가지 연구는, 만약 규모를 확대할 경우 수소는 2030년까지 세계 에너지 수요의 근 20%를 담당하여 연간 1400억달러의 수입을 창출하는 한편 다음 10년 동안 미국에 일자리 70만 개를 추가할 수 있다는 것을 발견했다. 우리는 에너지 매개체인 수소로 이행함과 동시에 수소의 재생 가능한 생산으로 이행하여 배기가스가 전무한 미래의 진정한 에너지로 만들 수 있다는 점을 이해하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △for starters: 우선, 첫째로 △decarbonize: 친환경 연료로 대체하다, 탄소를 제거하다 △spectrum: 범위 △complement: 보완물 △equitable: 공정한, 공평한