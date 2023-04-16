[WT논평] North Korea is a dangerous nuclear weapons state (1)

The joint statement of the Xi Jinping-Vladimir Putin summit expressed concern about the situation on the Korean Peninsula. That was an understatement. North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs are a threat to the region and the world. And China and Russia are doing nothing to address this nuclear threat.



On March 15, North Korea successfully launched a road-mobile Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile that was reportedly capable of reaching distances as far as 15,000 kilometers (over 9,320 miles), the largest road-mobile ICBM in the world.



This was the second ICBM launched by North Korea in 2023. North Korea also recently launched two cruise missiles from a submarine platform and numerous short-range and hypersonic missiles. This year, North Korea has launched 14 ballistic missiles, quickly catching up to the nearly 100 missiles it launched in 2022.



As North Korea displays its ballistic missile prowess, what we’re not seeing is the incessant production of nuclear weapons. Conservative reported estimates credit North Korea with between 40 and 60 nuclear weapons; a recent Rand report said North Korea could have almost 250 nuclear weapons by 2027.



Also of concern is North Korea’s new preemptive use policy for nuclear weapons. If there is an imminent or perceived imminent attack on its leadership or command and control, North Korea will use its nuclear weapons pursuant to its first-use nuclear doctrine.



Indeed, North Korea’s recent “nuclear counterattack exercise” during the annual U.S.-South Korea “Freedom Shield” joint military exercise was a statement from the North that it is prepared and willing to use tactical nuclear weapons against targets in South Korea.

북한은 위험한 핵무기 국가다 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북협상 특사) 시진핑과 블라디미르 푸틴의 정상회담 공동성명은 한반도 상황에 대한 우려를 표시했다. 그것은 표현이 절제된 것이다. 북한의 핵무기 및 미사일 계획은 그 지역과 세계에 대한 위협이다. 그리고 중국과 러시아는 이 핵 위협 처리를 위해서 하는 일이 없다. 3월15일 북한은 도로 이동식 화성-17 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)의 발사에 성공했다. 세계 최대 규모의 도로 이동식 미사일인 이 ICBM의 최대 사거리는 1만5000㎞(9320마일 이상)이다. 이것은 북한이 2023년에 발사한 두 번째 ICBM이다. 북한은 또한 최근에 잠수함 발사대에서 2기의 순항미사일을 발사했고 다수의 단거리 미사일 및 극초음속 미사일도 발사했다. 올해 북한은 14기의 탄도미사일을 발사하여 2022년에 북한이 발사한 100여기를 빠르게 따라잡고 있다. 북한은 자기네 탄도미사일 전력을 과시하고 있으나 우리는 북한의 끊임없는 핵무기 생산을 보지 못하고 있다. 보수적으로 낮게 잡은 보도의 추산은 북한이 현재 핵무기 40∼60기를 보유한 것으로 믿는다. 최근 랜드연구소는 북한이 2027년에 250여기의 핵무기를 보유할 수 있다고 말했다. 또한 우려되는 것은 북한 핵무기의 새로운 선제사용 정책이다. 만약 북한의 지도부 혹은 지휘 통제부에 대한 공격이 임박했거나 임박했다고 인식될 경우 북한은 자기네 핵의 최초 사용 원칙에 따라 핵무기를 사용할 것이다. 한국과 미국의 연례 “자유의 방패”(프리덤 실드) 합동군사훈련 기간 중에 북한이 최근 실시한 “핵 반격 훈련”은 북한이 남한 내부의 공격 표적을 향해서 전술핵무기를 사용할 준비를 갖추고 있으며 또한 사용할 의사가 있다는 것을 사실상 선언한 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com