[WT논평] North Korea is a dangerous nuclear weapons state (2)

The domestic situation in North Korea is bleak. Food and medicine are in short supply, with concern that people will die of starvation, as was the case in the 1990s when over 1 million people died of hunger. In Hyesan province, there were reported demonstrations ? something rare in North Korea’s police state ? demanding food.



The North’s three-year lockdown due to COVID-19, the scarcity of fertilizer, and bad weather compounded with Pyongyang’s unhelpful decision to close many private markets, contributing to an estimated crop of 4.5 million metric tons, way below the minimum of 5.7 million metric tones needed for food survival purposes.



North Korea is a dangerous nuclear weapons state with significant domestic economic issues: food scarcity, a dearth of medicines and therapeutics, and a backward health care system. The nuclear and humanitarian situation in North Korea requires immediate attention.



The U.S. has had 30 years of negotiations with North Korea, all to no avail. In fact, the situation has progressively worsened. The Agreed Framework in 1994 attempted to address the nuclear issue with North Korea. Still, the discovery of North Korea’s clandestine Highly Enriched Uranium program for nuclear weapons put an end to the Agreement in 2002.



The Six Party Talks with North Korea, hosted by China, produced a seminal joint statement in September 2005 that committed North Korea to complete and verifiable dismantlement of all nuclear weapons and programs in exchange for security assurances, economic development assistance and the provision of two light water reactors, for civilian energy, when North Korea returned to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as a non-nuclear weapons state.

북한은 위험한 핵무기 국가다 (2) 조지프 R 디트레이니(전 미 대북협상 특사) 북한의 국내 상황은 매우 암담하다. 100만명 이상이 굶어 죽은 1990년대의 경우처럼 주민들이 굶어 죽을 것이라는 우려가 나오는 가운데 식품과 약품은 부족하다. 혜산 지방에서는 식품을 요구하는 시위가 벌어진 것으로 전해졌는데 경찰국가인 북한에서 시위는 매우 드문 일이다. 코로나19로 인해 북한이 실시한 3년 동안의 봉쇄와 비료의 부족 및 날씨와 다수의 민간시장을 폐쇄한 평양의 도움 안 되는 결정이 복합적으로 작용하여 농업 수확량 추산치가 450만 입방 톤에 그치는 데 기여했는데 이는 생존 목적에 필요한 식품 570만 입방 톤에 한참 못 미치는 양이다. 북한은 식품이 모자라고 약품과 치료법이 부족하며 의료보건 체제가 낙후되는 등 여러 가지 중대한 국내 경제 현안을 안고 있는 위험한 핵무기 국가이다. 북한의 핵 개발 및 인도주의적인 상황은 즉각적인 관심이 필요하다. 미국은 북한과 30년 동안 북한의 비핵화를 위한 협상을 해 왔으나 모두 허사였다. 실제로 북한의 핵무기 개발 상황은 갈수록 점점 더 악화되었다. 1994년에 미국 측과 북한이 합의한 틀은 북한과의 핵 문제 처리를 시도했다. 그러나 북한의 핵무기용 비밀 고농축 우라늄 계획이 발견되어 이 합의는 2002년에 끝이 났다. 중국이 주최한 북한과의 6자회담은 2005년 9월에 중요한 공동성명을 산출해 냈다. 공동성명은 북한이 핵무기를 보유하지 않은 국가로서 핵무기 확산 금지 조약에 복귀하여 각종 국가 안전의 보장과 북한의 경제 개발에 대한 서방의 지원 및 민간 에너지용인 2기의 경수원자로의 제공을 대가로 북한의 모든 핵무기와 핵 계획을 완전하고 검정 가능하게 해체할 것을 약속하도록 했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △bleak: 암울한 △compound: 악화시키다, 복합체 △dearth: 부족 △therapeutics: 치료법 △host: 주최하다, 진행하다 △seminal: 중대한 △to no avail: 헛되이