'빈손'으로 끝난 회의 기사입력 2023-04-18 19:06:56

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 17: Members of the UN Security Council hold a meeting on North Korea at the United Nations headquarters on April 17, 2023 in New York City. The United States called a Security Council meeting to discuss North Korea's latest test firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile powered by solid fuel. The United States, South Korea and Japan have conducted a joint missile defense exercise in response to North Korea?s test.

미국 뉴욕 유엔본부에서 17일(현지시간) 열린 유엔 안전보장이사회 공개회의에서 참석자들이 모여 앉아 회의를 진행하고 있다. 이날 회의에서는 북한 고체연료 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 시험발사에 대한 대응조치를 논의했으나 중국·러시아의 반대로 결론을 내지 못한 채 마무리됐다.