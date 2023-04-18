[WT논평] North Korea is a dangerous nuclear weapons state (3)

The Six Party Talks - the U.S., South Korea, Japan, China and Russia - ended in 2009, after some progress in dismantling the North’s Yongbyon nuclear reactor, when the North would not permit nuclear monitors to leave Yongbyon to inspect non-declared suspect nuclear sites.



After the June 2018 Singapore Summit and the failed February 2019 Hanoi Summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, the situation with North Korea is more dangerous now than ever.



The possibility of accidental conflict using tactical nuclear weapons should be apparent to all. And morally, for the 25 million people in North Korea, helping with food and medicine must be an immediate imperative.



Currently, for the U.S., South Korea and Japan, the dialogue with North Korea has ceased. China and Russia have a close and allied relationship with North Korea. One would hope, at least for China, that they would encourage North Korea to return to talks with the U.S. or with the nations of a reconstituted Six Party Talks.



That could be the beginning of a process to get North Korea to halt further nuclear and missile tests in exchange for sanctions relief and the beginning of a process that will take many years, for complete and verifiable denuclearization, in exchange for a path to normal relations and the infusion of foreign direct investments into North Korea for economic development purposes.



Any resumed dialogue with North Korea should and must include a discussion of human rights and the need for North Korea to make substantial progress on the dire human rights situation in the North.



Indeed, this is the time for China to work with the U.S. on the North Korea issue; to show to the world that this can lead to greater security in East Asia and the world.

북한은 위험한 핵무기 국가다 (3) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북협상 특사) 미국, 한국, 일본, 중국, 러시아가 북한과 벌인 6자회담은 북한 영변의 원자로 해체에 다소 진전을 보인 뒤 2009년에 끝이 났다. 당시 북한은 핵 사찰요원들이 신고되지 않은 것으로 의심되는 핵 시설들을 사찰하기 위해 영변을 떠나는 것을 허용하지 않았다. 2018년 6월의 싱가포르 정상회담과 실패한 2019년 2월 도널드 트럼프 대통령과 북한 김정은의 하노이 정상회담 뒤 북한과의 상황은 그 어느 때보다 더 위험해졌다. 전술핵무기를 사용하는 우발적인 충돌의 가능성이 모든 사람에게 분명해졌다. 그리고 윤리적으로 북한의 2500만 주민들에게 식품과 약품을 지원하는 것이 가장 시급한 과제가 되어야 한다. 현재 미국, 한국, 일본은 북한과의 대화를 중단한 상태이다. 중국과 러시아는 북한과 긴밀한 동맹 관계를 맺고 있다. 적어도 중국만이라도 북한이 미국이나 혹은 재구성된 6자회담 국가들과의 회담에 복귀하도록 격려할 것을 희망하는 사람도 있을 것이다. 그것은 제재조치의 완화 및 여러 해가 걸리게 될 과정의 개시를 대가로 북한의 추가적인 핵무기 및 핵미사일 실험을 중지하도록 만드는 과정의 시작이 될 수 있다. 이는 북한의 경제개발을 목적으로 한 외국의 직접투자와 관계정상화의 길을 교환조건으로 삼는 북한의 완전하고도 검증 가능한 비핵화의 과정이다. 북한과 재개하는 모든 대화는 인권 논의 및 북한이 자국 내의 끔찍한 인권 상황을 실질적으로 개선할 필요성을 반드시 포함시켜야 한다. 사실 이제는 중국이 북한 문제에 대해 미국과 협력할 때다. 즉 이 문제가 동아시아 및 세계의 더욱 큰 안보로 이어질 수 있다는 점을 세계에 보여줄 때다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com