[WT논평] Energy policy is national security policy (2)

Most Western leaders seem oblivious, nodding along as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres insists that a “climate time bomb is ticking.”



Thanks to Mr. Guterres and other alarmists, 60% of people living in wealthy countries think climate change “is likely to bring an end to humanity,” as Bjorn Lomborg, president of the Copenhagen Consensus Center, recently wrote. “This is not only untrue,” he added, “it is also harmful because it makes people embrace bad policies.”



Mr. Lomborg has estimated that if every nation “fulfills every promise” made in the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015, the reduction in temperature rise will be 0.17 degrees Celsius. That would make no difference whatsoever.



“To fulfill the promises, the United Nations says, annual reduction by 2030 would have to be eleven times what we managed to achieve when the world ground to a halt during the Covid lockdowns. That is hardly realistic.”



Meanwhile, Germany and other European nations have been buying and burning more coal - the most polluting hydrocarbon - to make up for the oil and gas they no longer receive from Russia.



China is building about one dirty coal-fired plant every week - more than the rest of the world combined. Pollution and carbon dioxide emissions from those plants will vastly exceed any emissions reductions Americans and Europeans can possibly achieve.



China already accounts for more than a quarter of all global carbon dioxide emissions. True, Beijing is also increasingly utilizing solar and wind power. But that’s to augment hydrocarbons rather than replace them - a sensible policy.

에너지 정책은 국가안보 정책이다 (2) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 대다수 서방 지도자들은 “기후 시간폭탄이 째깍거리고 있다”는 유엔 사무총장 안토니우 구테흐스의 주장에 고개를 끄덕이면서 이런 현실을 의식하지 못하는 듯이 보인다. 구테흐스와 불필요한 우려를 자아내는 다른 사람들 덕분에, 코펜하겐 컨센서스 센터의 총재 비외른 롬보르가 최근에 쓴 바와 같이 부유한 여러 나라에 사는 국민 60%가 기후변화가 “인류의 종말을 초래할 가능성이 있다”고 생각한다. “이것은 진실이 아닐 뿐만 아니라 사람들이 나쁜 정책을 받아들이도록 만들기 때문에 또한 해롭다”고 그는 덧붙였다. 만약 모든 나라가 2015년의 파리 기후협정에서 했던 “모든 공약을 충족시킬” 경우 온도 상승 감축분은 섭씨 0.17도가 될 것으로 롬보르는 추산했다. 그것은 아무런 차이도 못 만든다. “그 공약을 충족시키기 위한 2030년까지의 연간 감축량은, 코로나19 봉쇄 당시 세계가 마비되었을 때 우리가 가까스로 달성했던 감축량의 11배가 되어야 한다고 유엔은 말한다. 그것은 현실적인 것과 거리가 멀다.” 한편 독일과 다른 유럽 국가들은 자기네가 러시아에서 더 이상 받지 못하는 석유와 천연가스를 보충하기 위해서, 오염이 가장 심한 탄화수소 연료인 석탄을 더 많이 사서 태우고 있다. 중국은 더러운 석탄 화력발전소를 대략 매주 하나씩 짓고 있는데 이는 나머지 세계를 전부 합친 것보다 많은 숫자다. 그런 화력발전소에서 방출되는 오염 물질과 이산화탄소는 미국 및 유럽이 달성 가능한 방출량 축소를 엄청나게 능가할 것이다. 중국은 세계의 모든 이산화탄소 방출량의 4분의 1 이상에 이미 책임이 있다. 베이징이 또한 태양 및 풍력 발전을 점점 더 많이 이용하는 것도 사실이다. 하지만 그것은 합리적인 정책인 탄화수소 이용을 대신하기보다는 증가시키고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △nod: 고개를 끄덕이다 △whatsoever: 전혀 △augment: 증가시키다