[WT논평] Energy policy is national security policy (3)

China’s rulers also know they will hugely benefit if a global energy system led by the U.S. ― the world’s largest producer of hydrocarbons ― transitions to one led by China ― the dominant player in renewable technologies, rare earth minerals, and components used in the electric vehicles that the Biden administration is spending taxpayer dollars to bribe the auto industry to sell and consumers to purchase.



Those vehicles will require vast amounts of electricity that can’t be generated by renewables alone.



Currently, only 3 out of 100 cars in California are EVs. Yet the state recently asked owners for “voluntary electricity conservation” because demand for electricity was exceeding supply.



This column began by pointing out that energy policy is national security policy. But, as Ms. Shaffer noted in her lecture, for many European and American leaders, energy policy has become instead “a subset of climate policy.”



The purpose is to virtue signal. That’s why you’ll see them boast that their policies “address” climate change. Anyone paying attention knows these policies won’t stop or even slow climate change.



If we want to reduce pollution and carbon dioxide emissions, there’s a simple way: Use more natural gas and nuclear power. Why do most climate activists reject both energy sources?



Current American and European policy ― attempting to eliminate hydrocarbons and force a transition to renewables ― is weakening national security, causing serious economic dislocations, and making people poorer.



That’s the most important lesson of the energy crisis. European and American leaders are refusing to learn it.

에너지 정책은 국가안보 정책이다 (3) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 만약 세계 최대의 탄화수소 연료 생산국인 미국이 이끄는 세계의 에너지 체제가, 각종 재생 에너지 기술과 희토류 광물 및 자동차 산업계가 팔고 소비자들이 사도록 뇌물을 주기 위해 바이든 행정부가 납세자들의 돈을 쓰고 있는 전기차에 사용되는 부품 분야를 지배하는 나라인 중국이 주도하는 체제로 변할 경우 자기들이 엄청난 이익을 보리란 것 또한 중국의 지배자들은 알고 있다. 그런 차량은 방대한 분량의 전기를 필요로 하게 되는데 그 전기는 재생에너지만으로는 발전이 불가능하다. 현재 캘리포니아에서는 100대의 차량 가운데 3대가 전기차다. 그러나 전기 수요가 공급을 능가하고 있기 때문에 주 정부는 소유자들에게 “자발적인 전기 절약”을 최근에 요구했다. 본 칼럼은 에너지 정책이 국가 안보 정책이라는 지적으로 시작했다. 그러나 섀퍼가 자기 강의에서 지적한 바와 같이 많은 유럽 및 미국 지도자에게는 에너지 정책이 대신 “기후 정책의 부분 집합”이 되었다. 그 목적은 있지도 않은 미덕의 과시다. 자신들의 각종 정책이 기후변화에 “대처한다”고 그들이 자랑하는 것을 독자가 보게 되는 것은 그런 이유 때문이다. 주의를 기울이는 사람은 누구나 그런 정책이 기후변화를 중지시키거나 혹은 늦출 수조차 없다는 것을 안다. 만약 우리가 오염과 이산화탄소 방출량을 줄이기를 원한다면 간단한 방법이 있다. 천연가스와 원자력 발전을 더 많이 이용하는 것. 왜 대다수 기후 운동가들은 이 두 가지 에너지원을 거부하는 것일까. 탄화수소 연료를 제거하고 재생에너지로의 강제 이행을 시도하고 있는 미국 및 유럽의 현재 정책은 국가 안보를 약화시키고 심각한 경제적 혼란을 초래하고 사람들을 더 가난하게 만들고 있다. 그것이 에너지 위기의 가장 중요한 교훈이다. 유럽과 미국 지도자들은 그것을 배우기를 거부한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com