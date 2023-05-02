[WT논평] China’s geopolitical power

Over the past several years, the preponderance of discussions regarding China has focused on its threat to Taiwan and its increased military capabilities.

As China has developed its military power at an almost exponential pace, it has also quietly established economic, political and military relationships with many countries around the globe. Virtually no regions have been overlooked.

Has the U.S. watched these relationships develop, or have we slept through the alarms?

Another recent wake-up call for the U.S. is China’s brokering the establishment of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran. They are rivals in the Middle East, a region where the U.S. has long wielded military, political and economic influence.

China’s ability to negotiate such an agreement signals China’s geopolitical power ― and a clear lessening of American influence in the region.

The Chinese action is a significant diplomatic achievement that legitimizes China. It also ensures a more stable environment economically for China ― a necessary ingredient in the export of oil necessary to fuel China’s economic engine.

China’s brokering of the Saudi-Iran deal is just a foreshadowing of the challenges the U.S. faces near and long term.

Its Belt Road initiative is the centerpiece of President Xi Jinping’s foreign policy ― a massive $1 trillion global infrastructure program undertaken 10 years ago by making investments in 150 countries.

What should concern every American and our leaders is how China has positioned itself globally.

With a powerful and capable military, China can augment that military power with economic power and influence.