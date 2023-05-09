[WT논평] The noise surrounding plastic pollution (2)

Recycling is another problem that must be addressed globally. American plastic is not flowing into the oceans, but it is piling up in landfills when it could be flowing through recycling centers.



The U.S. has a dismal 9% recycling rate for all plastic. One of our problems is a very confusing recycling system that has little logic.



All plastics feature a recycling logo with a number 1 through 7. But those numbers have little to do with recyclability. Most recycling centers only keep plastics numbered 1, 2, and, increasingly, 5.



But there is reason to be optimistic. Innovation continues. Developments in chemical recycling make it a possibility that all plastics will be recycled into high-grade plastic. And researchers are finding fascinating uses for recycled plastic, including in road pavement.



Blinken noted that the U.S. is already “investing millions of dollars of research in national labs, universities, and industry to make leaps in areas such as developing new plastics that are recyclable by design.”



For years, anti-plastic activists have wasted time pursuing worthless initiatives. They’ve spent more time focused on straw bans than calling out China for dumping plastic straight into the ocean.



Some treat all single-use plastics as though they have no value, ignoring that water bottles are essential during natural disasters, syringes and gloves are needed during pandemics, and hygiene products like diapers and tampons keep people healthy.



Plastic pollution is a global problem; it needs a global solution. Prioritizing waste management and improved recycling is that solution.

플라스틱 오염을 둘러싼 잡음 (2) 리처드 버먼(칼럼니스트) 재활용은 세계적으로 대처해야 할 또 다른 문제다. 미국의 플라스틱이 대양으로 흘러들어 가지는 않지만 재활용 센터를 거쳐 갈 수 있는 상황에서 매립지에 쌓이고 있다. 미국의 플라스틱 재활용 비율은 9%라는 형편없는 수준이다. 미국의 여러 가지 문제 가운데 하나는 논리가 별로 없는 매우 혼란스러운 재활용 체제다. 모든 플라스틱 제품에는 번호 1부터 7까지 재활용 로고가 특별히 표시되어 있다. 그러나 그런 숫자는 재활용가능성과 별 관계가 없다. 대부분의 재활용 센터는 단지 번호 1과 2만 취급하며 5는 점차 늘고 있다. 그러나 낙관할 이유는 있다. 기술 혁신이 계속되고 있다. 화학적 재활용의 발전으로 모든 플라스틱을 재활용하여 고급 플라스틱으로 만들 수 있는 가능성이 제기되었다. 그리고 연구자들은 도로 포장을 포함한 재활용 플라스틱의 매력적인 이용 방법들을 찾아내고 있다. 토니 블링컨 미 국무장관은 미국이 “계획적으로 재활용이 가능한 신종 플라스틱의 개발과 같은 몇몇 분야에서 도약하기 위해 여러 국립 연구소, 대학교, 산업계에 수백만달러를” 이미 투자하고 있다고 지적했다. 플라스틱에 반대하는 환경운동가들은 무가치한 각종 계획을 추구하느라 여러 해 동안 시간을 낭비했다. 그들은 중국이 플라스틱을 곧바로 대양에 대량으로 버리는 사실을 지적하는 대신 빨대의 금지에 초점을 맞추는 데 더 많은 시간을 보냈다. 일부 사람들은 모든 일회용 플라스틱 제품이 무가치한 것처럼 취급하여, 각종 자연재해 때 물병이 필수이며 팬데믹(감염병 세계적 대유행) 때 주사기와 장갑이 필요하고 기저귀와 탐폰 같은 위생 제품들이 사람들의 건강을 지킨다는 사실을 무시한다. 플라스틱 오염은 세계적 문제다. 그것은 세계적 해결책이 필요하다. 쓰레기 관리와 재활용 개선을 우선으로 삼는 것이 그 해결책이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △recycling center: 재활용 센터 △dismal: 형편없는, 음울한 △fascinating: 매력적인, 대단히 흥미로운 △leap: 도약 △by design: 계획적으로 △initiative: 계획, 주도권 △tampon: 탐폰