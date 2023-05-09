[WT논평] Our country is in a cultural crisis

Our country is in a cultural crisis, and the rest of the world is soon to follow. Not because the world is changing, but because the left has been playing the long game and playing it well.



They’ve spent years’ worth of time and our own tax dollars to promote their radical agenda on the international stage through organizations such as the United Nations, Organization of American States, UNICEF, WHO and more.



As Americans, and conservatives especially, we tend to not pay too much attention to the work that the United Nations or other international bodies are doing. We assume that these organizations are caring for those in need, providing health care, education and food to people worldwide, but this is only partly true.



We forget that these organizations operate as a political forum through which public policy is then created. It is precisely because they are political forums that progressive groups strategically have been advocating for their agenda within them for many years. These progressive groups recognize the reach and impact their agenda can have on many nations at once.



UNICEF, a United Nations’ agency whose mission is to advocate for the protection of children’s rights, in its most recent report, stated, “There is no consensus on the degree to which pornography is harmful to children.”



The World Health Organization (WHO) published its standards for sexuality education in Europe. As part of its standards, it recommended giving information to babies from 0-5 years old on the “enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s body, early childhood masturbation.”



If we surrender the culture battle globally, it is only a matter of time until it is surrendered here in America.