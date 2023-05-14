[WT논평] Nails in the coffin of globalization (1)

Skeptics are criticizing western sanctions on Russia and COVID-19-inspired hardening of supply chains, as nails in the coffin of globalization, but don’t count on it. The only question is who leads.



Connecting civilizations through commerce and finance is an ancient and unyielding process. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and World Trade Organization (WTO) haven’t evolved effectively with big power competition and they will eventually be replaced by an Asian-centered order.



After World War II, the IMF was established to maintain fixed exchange rates to enable commerce and short-circuit a repeat of the competitive currency devaluations of the 1930s.



Since the advent of market-determined exchange rates, it has proven useless to resolve the complaints about governments suppressing currency values to gain competitive advantages.



China’s Belt and Road and European and American responses are weaponizing development finance, and the World Bank can do little about it.



President Donald Trump’s bilateralism with China was hardly novel. President Bill Clinton extracted concessions from Japan with 100% tariffs on luxury sedans, and complementary regional deals parallel the entire history of the WTO.



The General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) was created to reduce tariffs to encourage market-driven trade and international democratic order.



As tariffs came down, it took on product standards, subsidies, the protection of intellectual property and other issues. Rechristened the WTO in 1995, it formalized a dispute settlement process that had evolved ad hoc.

세계화의 관에 박은 못(1) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 시아에 대한 서방의 제재와 코로나19로 인한 공급망 경직을 세계화의 관에 박은 못이라고 회의론자들이 비판하고 있으나 그것을 믿어서는 안 된다. 유일한 문제는 누가 주도하느냐다. 통상과 금융을 통해서 문명들을 연결하는 것은 고대로부터의 과정으로 유연성이 없다. 강대국들 간의 경쟁 속에서 국제통화기금(IMF)과 세계은행 및 세계무역기구(WTO)는 효과적으로 발전하지 못했으며 그런 기구들은 결국 아시아 중심의 질서에 의해서 대체될 것이다. 제2차 세계대전 후 통상을 가능케 할 목적으로 고정환율을 유지하고 1930년대의 경쟁적인 통화 평가절하의 반복을 끊기 위해서 IMF가 창설되었다. 시장이 정하는 환율이 등장한 이후 정부들이 경쟁 우위를 얻기 위해 통화 가치를 억제하는 조치에 대한 불만의 해결이 쓸모없는 것으로 판명되었다. 중국의 일대일로(육·해상 실크로드) 정책과 유럽 및 미국의 일련의 대응 정책은 개발 금융을 무기화하는 행위이며 세계은행은 이런 정책에 대해 할 수 있는 일이 거의 없다. 도널드 트럼프 전 미국 대통령의 대중국 쌍무주의는 별로 이상한 것이 아니다. 빌 클린턴 전 미국 대통령은 고급 세단에 대한 100% 관세 부과로 일본의 양보를 강요했고 일련의 상호 보완적인 지역적 합의가 WTO의 전체 역사와 궤를 같이한다. 세계의 시장이 주도하는 국제 무역과 민주주의 원칙에 따르는 국제사회의 질서를 고무할 목적으로 무역 관세를 줄이기 위해서 관세무역일반협정(GATT)이 창설되었다. 관세가 내려감에 따라 GATT는 생산 제품의 표준화와 정부의 보조금 지급 및 지적재산권 보호와 여타 현안들을 담당하게 되었다. 1995년에 WTO로 이름을 바꾼 GATT는 수시로 발생하는 분쟁 타결 과정을 공식화했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △count on it: 믿다 △unyielding: 유연성이 없는, 탄력 없는 △short-circuit: 짧게 하다 △competitive: 경쟁하는 △parallel: 평행한, 유사한 △deal: 거래, 합의