[WT논평] The solution to our moral crisis

Decades before the Visigoths invaded Rome, that once-impregnable republic had fallen into decadence. Virtue was no longer taught and people were pacified with “bread and circuses.”



The Colosseum served up gladiators, chariot races and the crowd-pleasing spectacle of Christians being thrown to the lions.



I thought about all this when contemplating current signs of civility slipping away in America. Some are obvious, such as massive public debt, the Free Stuff Army, Earth worship and ubiquitous obscenity.



Other signs are a corrupt government and media that lie every day and wink while doing it.



To 21st-century eyes, vintage photos at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, evince culture shock. Taken less than 100 years ago, they show men and boys in suits, ties and hats.



If a fan yelled a curse word in front of a woman or child, he would have been ejected. Good manners were expected at public events, and the two sexes were a given.



In his new book, “War on Virtue,” Bill Donohue exposes how ruling elites are undermining morality deliberately to create a dumbed-down citizenry and an all-powerful state.



Mr. Donohue notes that highly successful American subgroups such as Jews, Asians outperform others by inculcating three virtues: self-discipline, personal responsibility and perseverance. In most cases, religious faith plays a crucial role, along with strong families.



The solution to our moral crisis, Mr. Donohue argues, is a “re-norming” of America, most probably on the heels of a religious revival.

우리의 도덕 위기에 대한 해결책 로버트 나이트(칼럼니스트) 서고트족이 로마를 침공하기 수십 년 전에, 한때 난공불락이었던 그 공화국은 타락 속으로 떨어졌다. 미덕을 더 이상 가르치지 않았고 사람들을 ‘빵과 서커스’로 달랬다. 콜로세움은 검투사들과 전차경주 및 군중을 즐겁게 하기 위해 기독교인들을 사자들에게 던져주는 구경거리의 장소로 제공되었다. 예의가 미국에서 사라지고 있는 현재의 각종 징후에 관해 심사숙고할 때 필자는 이상의 모든 것에 관해 생각했다. 막대한 공공 부채, 공짜군단, 지구숭배, 보편화한 음란행위처럼 몇몇 징후는 뚜렷하다. 다른 징후들은 부패한 정부와 매일 거짓말을 하고 그러면서 윙크를 하는 언론이다. 21세기 사람들의 눈으로 볼 때, 뉴욕주 쿠퍼스타운에 있는 내셔널 야구 명예의 전당에 걸린 유서 깊은 사진들은 문화 충격을 분명하게 드러낸다. 100년도 채 안 되는 과거에 촬영된 그 사진들은 남자들과 소년들이 정장에 넥타이를 매고 챙이 둥근 모자를 쓰고 있는 모습을 보여준다. 만약에 어떤 관객이 여자들이나 혹은 아이들 앞에서 큰소리로 악담을 할 경우 쫓겨났을 것이다. 각종 공공 행사에서는 좋은 예절이 기대되었고 남자와 여자라는 양성 현상은 기정사실이었다. 빌 도너휴는 그의 최신 저서 ‘미덕과의 전쟁’에서 지배 엘리트들이 하향 평준화된 시민사회와 전능한 국가를 만들기 위해 의도적으로 도덕을 약화하는 사실을 폭로한다. 도너휴는 유대인, 아시아계 등 고도로 성공한 미국의 소집단들이 3가지 미덕, 즉 자기 수양, 개인의 책임, 인내심을 고취함으로써 다른 사람들을 능가하는 점을 지적한다. 대부분의 경우 종교적 신앙이 강력한 가족과 더불어 중요한 역할을 한다. 우리의 도덕적 위기에 대한 해결책은 아마도 종교적 부흥에 이어서 미국을 “다시 표준으로 삼는 것”이라고 도너휴는 주장한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com