[WT논평] Eliminating North Korean cybercrime (2)

North Korea could do enormous damage to Seoul with conventional missiles. Seoul is an extraordinarily modern city of nearly 10 million people and is only 31 miles south of the Demilitarized Zone. The human casualties would be devastating.



The North Korean missile buildup requires an extraordinary program of developing missile defenses.



The country that has the best record of defeating missile attacks is Israel. According to Claire Berlinski at the Cosmopolitan Globalist, 469 missiles were recently fired from Gaza, targeting Israeli towns and cities.



The combination of the Arrow short-range defense system, the new David’s Sling medium-range defensive system (co-developed by Rafael Defense Systems and Raytheon), and the Iron Dome computerized control system ― which sorts incoming missiles based on the danger they represent ― has enabled Israel to defeat an amazing number of missile attacks and saved an enormous number of lives.



North Korea’s missile systems are faster, bigger and more dangerous than the missiles being fired at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. It will require a joint American-South Korean-Japanese development program to create an anti-missile umbrella over South Korea and Japan (North Korea threatens both).



This should be a high priority for the Pentagon. The joint system’s development will yield defensive dividends all around the world as countries such as Iran and others also develop missile capabilities.



Eliminating cybercrime and developing an effective missile defense system will ensure peace on the Korean Peninsula and contain the North Korean threat. South Korea deserve the best possible defense.

북한 사이버범죄의 제거 (2) 뉴트 깅그리치(전 미 하원의장) 북한은 재래식 미사일로 서울에 엄청난 손상을 가할 수 있다. 서울은 인구가 1000만명에 근접하고 비무장지대에서 불과 31마일(약 49.6㎞)밖에 안 떨어진 보기 드문 현대 도시다. 인명 피해는 엄청난 규모가 될 것이다. 북한의 미사일 전력 강화로 남측은 대대적인 미사일 방어체제의 개발 계획이 필요하다. 미사일 공격을 패배시킨 최고의 기록을 세운 나라는 이스라엘이다. 코즈모폴리턴 글로벌리스트의 클레어 벌린스키에 따르면, 최근 이스라엘의 중소도시 및 대도시를 겨냥해 469발의 미사일이 가자에서 발사되었다. 애로 단거리 방어체제와 새로운 데이비드 슬링 중거리 방어체제(라파엘 방어 시스템 및 레이시언이 공동 개발) 및 아이언 돔 컴퓨터 통제 체제(날아드는 미사일들을 그들이 나타내는 위험도에 기초하여 분류)가 이스라엘이 놀라운 숫자의 미사일 공격을 패배시키고 막대한 규모의 인명을 구하는 것을 가능하게 했다. 북한의 미사일 체제는, 예루살렘과 텔아비브를 향해 발사되는 미사일보다 훨씬 빠르고 규모가 크며 더욱 위험하다. 북한이 둘 다 위협하는 한국 및 일본을 보호하는 미사일 방어 우산을 만들기 위한 한·미·일의 공동 개발 계획이 필요할 것이다. 미국 국방부는 이 계획에 높은 우선순위를 부여해야 할 것이다. 이란과 다른 몇몇 나라도 미사일 공격 역량을 발전시키고 있으므로 이러한 공동 방어체제의 개발은 전 세계적으로 방어상의 소득을 만들어낼 것이다. 북한의 사이버 범죄를 제거하고 효과적인 미사일 방어체제를 개발하는 것은 한반도의 평화를 보장하고 북한의 위협을 억제할 것이다. 한국은 가급적 최상의 방어를 받을 자격이 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △devastating: 엄청나게 충격적인, 엄청난 손상을 가하는 △extraordinarily: 보기 드문 △buildup: 증가, 강화 △dividend: 배당금, 상금 △contain: 억제하다