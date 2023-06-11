[WT논평] Two issues will define the coming era (1)

Two issues will define the coming era of international relations and determine the direction of our politics for years. The first is the environment.



Around the world, populations and their elected politicians are beginning to wake up to the reality and urgency of climate change. Young people across the political spectrum are pressuring politicians to act.



For the first time ever, a constructive policy debate is forming as socialist plans like the Green New Deal go up against pro-market solutions like nuclear power, clean investment, and green innovation.



The second all-important issue is China. The Chinese Communist Party has never been a benevolent organization. But in the last year or so, its crimes have become so heinous that they have warranted an international response.



Its refusal to cooperate with Western governments, combined with the undue influence it wields in international governing bodies like the World Health Organization, has cost tens of thousands of lives to date in the COVID-19 pandemic.



When it is not gaslighting Western governments by flat-out denying all wrongdoing - even when it has been caught red-handed on camera - the Chinese government is fortifying its position by churning out positive-sounding rhetoric on climate change.



Recently, President Xi Jinping took the world by surprise when he announced his intention to make China a carbon-neutral country by 2060.



The Chinese Communist Party is trying to greenwash its crimes. Despite running by far the most environmentally destructive country in the world, it is shamelessly weaponizing very real concerns over climate change and using them to conceal its equally real malevolence.

미래 시대를 결정할 두 가지 문제 (1) 크리스토퍼 바나드(미국 보존연맹 국가정책 국장) 두가지 문제가 국제관계의 미래 시대 윤곽을 확정하고 우리의 정치를 여러 해 동안 결정할 것이다. 첫 번째는 환경이다. 전 세계의 주민들과 그들이 선출한 정치인들은 기후변화의 현실과 시급성에 눈을 뜨기 시작하고 있다. 젊은이들은 정파를 초월하여 정치가들에게 조처를 하라고 압력을 가하고 있다. 그린 뉴딜 같은 사회주의 계획이 핵발전, 친환경 투자, 녹색 기술 혁신 같은 친시장적인 해결책에 도전함에 따라 역사상 처음으로 건설적인 정치토론이 이루어지고 있다. 둘째는 지극히 중요한 중국 문제다. 중국 공산당은 한 번도 관대한 조직이 아니었다. 그러나 지난 몇 년 동안 중국이 저지른 여러 가지 범죄가 너무나 악랄하여 국제적인 반응을 불가피하게 만들었다. 중국의 서방 정부들과의 협력 거부는 중국이 세계보건기구 같은 몇몇 국제적인 관리기관에서 행사하는 지나친 영향력과 결합하여 코로나19 대유행 과정에서 현재까지 수많은 인명을 희생시켰다. 중국 정부는 범행 현장이 카메라에 잡혔을 때조차도 모든 잘못을 완전히 부인함으로써 서방 정부들이 자기네가 제정신인지 의심하도록 심리적으로 조종하는 데 그치지 않고 기후변화와 관련하여 긍정적으로 들리는 미사여구를 대거 동원함으로써 자국의 입지를 강화하고 있다. 국가주석 시진핑은 얼마 전에 2060년까지 중국을 탄소 중립적인 국가로 만들겠다는 의사를 발표하여 세계를 놀라게 했다. 중국 공산당은 자국의 각종 범죄를 위장 친환경으로 가리려고 노력 중이다. 현재까지 환경 파괴가 세계 최악인 나라를 통치하고 있음에도 불구하고 중국 공산당은 기후변화에 대한 우려 자체를 파렴치하게 무기화하여 자국의 마찬가지로 실질적인 악랄한 의도를 감추는 데 이용하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com