[KCNews from SEOUL] Seoul BTS Tour map-13 major attractions related to BTS in Seoul

Editor's Note: Yongsan in Seoul, South Korea, is now recognized as a mecca for K-pop as it is home to BTS and its HYBE. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of BTS's debut, The Segye Times is launching [KCNews from SEOUL]. Located just 300 meters from the HYBE and a 3-minute walk away, The Segye Times will continue to deliver fast and diverse K-culture news to the world.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Foundation announced on the 12th that they have produced a Seoul BTS Tour map to guide 13 major attractions related to BTS in Seoul to mark the 10th anniversary of BTS's debut.

Seoul BTS Tour attractions included places where members frequently visited facilities (Hakdong Neighborhood Park) and the filming location of "Run BTS," self-produced content (Achasan, Seoul Cultural Reserve Base).

An outdoor advertisement is being screened at a building in Myeong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, on the 12th, a day before the 10th anniversary of BTS. News 1

BTS's HYBE Yongsan building, Sungnyemun Gate, the 2021 Global Citizen Live filming site, Gyeongbokgung Palace's Geunjeongjeon and Gyeonghoeru (2020), and World Cup Bridge (2021), and Euljiro and Nodeul Island, the filming location of the 2021 season's greetings, also entered.

The National Museum of Korea, the location of the 2021 BTS Seoul Tourism Promotion Video, the Seoul Sports Complex, the venue of the "BTS Permission to Dance Onstage-Seoul" concert, and Yeouido Hangang Park, the venue of the festival, were also selected.

BTS songs related to each location will be introduced, and YouTube links will be provided with QR codes on the map. On Saturday, the 17th, the Seoul Promotion Booth (Seoul In Purple) will be held at the Yeouido venue, and various programs such as stamp tours and hashtag events will be operated. On the same day, special programs and exhibition and experience programs will be presented around Yeouido Hangang Park.

The city plans to do its best to ensure the safety of citizens and overseas tourists participating in the event by organically cooperating with related agencies such as HYBE, Yeongdeungpo-gu Office, police. From 2 p.m. on the 17th, Yeouido-ro (the southern end of Mapo Bridge to in front of 63 Building) will be completely closed, and all 23 bus routes passing through Yeouido-ro will be bypassed from 12 p.m. on the same day. At the end of the event, the number of subway lines 5 and 9 and the Sillim Line will be increased, and buses will be intensively allocated.

Public transportation information that is temporarily changed from the control section can be found on the Seoul Transportation Information Center's TOPIS website (topis.seoul.go.kr) and the 120 Dasan Call Center.

"BTS Festa is an important event that creates demand for foreign tourists to visit Seoul following the 'Seoul Festa 2023' in early May," said Cho Sung-ho, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's tourism policy division. "We will do our best to make it a safe event for not only BTS fandom but also ordinary citizens."

by Jo Sungmin = josungmin@segye.com