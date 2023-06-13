[KC-News from SEOUL] “BTS, They saved my life” ARMY at the HYBE

Editor's Note: Yongsan in Seoul, South Korea, is now recognized as a mecca for K-pop as it is home to BTS and its HYBE. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of BTS's debut, The Segye Times is launching [KCNews from SEOUL]. Located just 300 meters from the HYBE and a 3-minute walk away, The Segye Times will continue to deliver fast and diverse K-culture news to the world. BTS is celebrating its 10th anniversary today. BTS debuted with the single "2 COOL 4 SKOOL" on June 13, 2013, and has become a global group in 10 years. Yongsan, where BTS's agency HYBE is located, has already become a mecca for ARMY. Let's take a look at Yongsan, which has become a new "hip place" for foreign tourists in Seoul.

"Listening to BTS changed my life."

That's what Ruchir, 25, said to a reporter who asked her what BTS meant to her when she visited the Yongsan Hive office in Seoul on Wednesday. "When I was 18, I dropped out of school and started working right away," she said, recalling that her life was not easy because her salary was low. "That's when I discovered BTS, and the lyrics really resonated with me," she says, adding, "Listening to their songs changed my life."

"After listening to BTS, I changed my mind and started studying again, and now I'm finally about to graduate," she said, adding, "I'm going back to France this month to start a new life."

The area near the Yongsan HYBE office was packed with ARMYs who were traveling to celebrate the group's 10th anniversary. They took a photo in front of the HYBE building and walked around the neighborhood. The narrow street in front of the building's main entrance was lined with cafes, each of which was crowded with fans. The cafes had placards and posters celebrating BTS's 10th anniversary.

"Recently, there have been a lot of foreign tourists who have come to celebrate BTS's 10th anniversary," said Mr. Lee, who works part-time at the cafe, "and the number of customers has increased by about 60-70%."

A convenience store on the corner of the alley is another popular spot. It sells everything from gum with BTS members' photos on it to coffee, umbrellas, and merchandise. During our brief visit to the Hive office, there was no shortage of fans visiting the convenience store.

A banner commemorating the 10th anniversary of BTS is posted on Yongsan Boulevard in Seoul. Many ARMYs are visiting Yongsan to celebrate the 10th anniversary of BTS. by Heo Jungho Senior Reporter

"BTS saved my life," said Lisa, 27, who bought several items at the convenience store. "I was a teenager when I first discovered BTS, and I was personally very depressed," she said, adding that the lyrics of their songs gave her strength.

When asked who her favorite member was, she laughed, saying, "Are you talking about when I first discovered BTS or now?" "I like Namjoon(RM) and Jungkook the most," she said, adding, "Namjoon is smart, and Jungkook is so cute."

Fans of all ages love BTS. Lucy, 45, whom we met in front of the office building, said she had been in Korea from Australia for the past five days. "I first heard BTS in 2017 and fell in love with them as soon as I saw them," she said, adding, "I came to Korea with about 20 other Australian people who love BTS."

This is Lucy's second time visiting the HYBE office building. She also came to Korea in October last year and toured the Hive building. "Last year, I was able to go inside the building and take a look around, and I fell in love with it right away," she said, "I loved it so much that I came back." When asked, "Where are the people who came with you?" Lucy, who was alone that day, said, "We went to the beach in the 'Butter' music video. BTS filmed "Butter" at Mengbang Beach in Samcheok, Gangwon-do, which has also become a must-visit spot for fans.

ARMY said they find a lot of comfort in the lyrics of BTS songs. "I love the lyrics of BTS's songs, which give messages such as 'love yourself' and 'do what you want to do,'" said one fan in front of the office building. "In a word, BTS is an 'inspiration' to me."

By Heejin Lee=heejin@segye.com