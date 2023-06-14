[WT논평] Leftists love fear

Leftists love fear. In a choice between persuading by logic and pressuring by fear, leftists will go for fear every time. Why? It’s the go-to motivator for the nonthinking crowd.



It’s the means of moving mountains without having to do all that hard thinking stuff. Or more to point, it’s the means of moving mountains without giving opportunity for the masses to do all that hard thinking stuff. Quick, do as you’re told ― no time to think!



So it goes with social media, and how the petulant progressives and secular socialists and all those nonthinking crowd have managed to censor conservative speech ― by demanding the removal of all countering opinions that might put a dent in their delicate delusions and force a reevaluation that circles back to, once again, that hard thinking stuff.



It’s all about the fear. Generate enough fear and there’s no end to what might be accomplished. Changed. Reformed. Destroyed.



Leftists use fear to accomplish their political and cultural goals because they themselves are driven to act by fear. They know firsthand the power of fear.



They fear countering viewpoints ― so they move to shut down countering viewpoints.



Fear makes them run, so they assume fear will make others similarly run.



They’ll only continue to use fear to curtail individual freedom ― specifically, conservative and free market principles ― even more. Their end game, of course, is control. Total, top-down, totalitarian control.



That’s how socialism, communism, collectivism comes: a cringe of fear at a time.

좌파는 공포를 사랑한다 체릴 K 첨리(칼럼니스트) 좌파는 공포를 사랑한다. 논리로 설득하는 것과 공포로 압박하는 것 사이에서 선택할 경우 좌파는 매번 공포를 택할 것이다. 왜일까. 그것은 생각을 하지 않는 군중이 도움을 얻기 위해서 찾는 동기부여자다. 그것은 생각에 따르는 그 모든 힘든 일을 하지 않고도 기적을 일으키는 수단이다. 아니 더욱 중요한 점은, 생각에 따르는 그 모든 힘든 일을 할 기회를 대중에게 주지 않고도 그것은 기적을 일으키는 수단이다. 서두르라, 시키는 대로 하라. 생각할 시간이 없다! 소셜미디어의 경우에도 그렇다. 심통 사나운 진보주의자들과 세속적인 사회주의자들 및 생각이 없는 군중은 그들의 허약한 환상에 흠집을 내고 힘들게 생각하는 일로 또다시 돌아오는 재평가를 강요할 가능성이 있는 모든 반대 의견의 제거를 요구함으로써 보수파의 발언을 검열하는 데 성공했다. 공포가 전부다. 충분한 공포를 불러일으키면 성취가 가능한 일에 끝이 없다. 변화와 개혁 및 파괴가 이루어진다. 좌파는 자기네 자신이 공포로 인해 행동을 강요당하고 있기 때문에 그들의 정치적, 문화적 목표 달성을 위해서 공포를 이용한다. 그들은 공포의 위력을 직접 체험으로 안다. 그들은 반대 견해를 두려워한다. 그래서 그들은 반대 견해를 막는 조처를 한다. 공포가 그들을 달리도록 만들기 때문에 그들은 공포가 다른 사람들도 비슷하게 달리게 할 것이라고 추정한다. 그들은 개인의 자유 특히 보수파와 자유시장 원칙을 축소하기 위해서 공포를 오로지 계속 더 많이 이용할 것이다. 물론 그들의 최종 단계는 통제다. 완전한 상명하복식의 전체주의적인 통제다. 차례차례 공포로 사람들을 위축시키는 것이 사회주의, 공산주의, 집산주의가 움직이는 방식이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com