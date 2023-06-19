[WT논평] The horrors North Korean citizens routinely face

The entire family, including a 2-year-old child, were given life sentences in political prison camps.” I first read this disturbing line in the State Department’s “2022 Report on International Religious Freedom,” a sobering reminder of the horrors North Korean citizens routinely face.



The revelation a toddler was reportedly detained in 2009 alongside his or her family members by North Korean officials seemed unbelievable, yet anyone aware of the crisis in North Korea understands the circumstances are diabolical and deadly, particularly for Christians. This child’s family was guilty of possessing a Bible.



When we look at places like North Korea and we’re given a grim reminder of what happens when people fail to create - or keep - vibrant and hospitable cultures. We see what happens when freedom becomes a mere figment of a populace’s imagination.



But repressive regimes don’t start where North Korean dictatorships have landed. They progressively move in that direction, slowly devouring every ounce of liberty until their people are suffocating in an oxygen-less sociopolitical nightmare.



Persecution watchdog Open Doors offers a sobering look at North Korea, ranking the nation the worst place in the world for Christians to live. With 400,000 Christians making up just 2% of the population in North Korea, the religious minority is treated like an enemy within.



“It is almost impossible for believers to gather to worship. Those who dare to meet must do so at enormous risk.”



Keep the haunting image of that toddler being hauled off to a prison camp for life in your heart and let the horror catapult us all to protect this great nation - at all costs.

북한 시민들이 일상적으로 겪는 공포 빌리 할로웰(칼럼니스트) 두살배기 어린이를 포함한 전 가족이 정치범수용소에서 종신형을 선고받았다.” 필자는 이런 충격적인 내용을 미 국방부의 ‘국제종교자유 2022년 보고서’에서 처음 읽었다. 이는 북한 시민들이 일상적으로 겪는 공포를 일깨워 준다. 아장아장 걷는 아기가 2009년 가족과 함께 북한 관리들에 의해 구금되었다는 사실이 전언을 통해서 드러난 것은 믿기 어려운 사실이지만, 북한의 위기사태를 알고 있는 사람은 누구나 북한의 상황, 특히 기독교인들이 처한 상황이 끔찍하고 치명적이란 것을 이해한다. 이 어린이의 가족은 성경을 소지한 것이 죄였다. 우리가 북한 같은 곳을 바라볼 때, 사람들이 역동적이고 친절한 문화를 만들거나 유지하는 데 실패할 때 어떤 일이 벌어지는지 암울하게 상기시켜 주는 사례를 제시받는다. 자유가 주민들의 상상 속에만 존재하는 허구에 불과할 경우 우리는 무슨 일이 벌어지는지 목격하게 된다. 그러나 압제적인 정권들은 북한의 독재체제가 도달한 곳에서 시작하지 않는다. 그들은 점진적으로 그 방향으로 움직여서 자기네 국민이 산소가 없는 사회정치적 악몽 속에 질식해 죽을 때까지 모든 자유를 천천히 철저하게 집어삼킨다. 박해 감시 단체 열린 문은 기독교인들이 살기에 최악의 나라로 순위를 매긴 북한의 실상을 정신이 번쩍 나게 보여 준다. 북한 인구의 불과 2%를 이루는 기독교인 40만명은 내부의 적으로 취급받는 소수 종교집단이다. “신자들이 예배를 위해 모이는 것은 거의 불가능하다. 감히 집회를 하는 사람들은 엄청난 위험부담을 무릅써야 한다.” 아장아장 걷는 아기가 정치범수용소로 끌려가는 잊을 수 없는 모습을 독자의 가슴속에 평생 담아두고 그로 인한 공포가, 어떤 대가를 치르더라도 우리 모두가 이 위대한 국가의 수호에 투신하도록 하자. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com