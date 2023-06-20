[KC-News from SEOUL] 1.53 million viewers watched BTS's 10th anniversary fireworks

Editor's Note: Yongsan in Seoul, South Korea, is now recognized as a mecca for K-pop as it is home to BTS and its HYBE. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of BTS's debut, The Segye Times is launching [KC-News from SEOUL]. and our reporter Kim Heewon reminisces about her memories from six years ago and introduces readers to the ‘heart of BTS’ that she hopes will remain the same in the future.

1.53 million people watched the online live broadcast of the "BTS 10th Anniversary Fireworks Show" held in the Hangang Park area of Seoul on the 17th, according to the agency Big Hit Music on the 19th.

The maximum number of live viewers of the fireworks show commemorating the 10th anniversary of the debut of BTS (BTS), reached 1.53 million.

Bighit Music announced on the 19th that 1.19 million people watched the "BTS 10th Anniversary Fireworks Show," which lasted for 30 minutes from 8:30 p.m., on the fandom platform Weverse and 340,000 people watched the largest number of simultaneous YouTube.

The fireworks show was broadcast live around the world on Weverse, TikTok, and YouTube. The number of Weverse viewers of "5 p.m., I'm Kim Nam-joon," which was held at 5 p.m. earlier, was counted as 1.08 million.

BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA @Yeouido, the main event of the event 2023 BTS Festa to commemorate the 10th anniversary of BTS' debut, was held around Hangang Park in Seoul, and more than 400,000 visitors visited and enjoyed the festival.

by Lee Bokjin: bok@segye.com