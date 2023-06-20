[KC-News from SEOUL] purple flames and mature fan spirit celebrate the 10th anniversary of BTS' debut

Editor's Note: Yongsan in Seoul, South Korea, is now recognized as a mecca for K-pop as it is home to BTS and its HYBE. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of BTS's debut, The Segye Times is launching [KC-News from SEOUL]. Located just 300 meters from the HYBE and a 3-minute walk away, The Segye Times will continue to deliver fast and diverse K-culture news to the world.

The global group BTS held "BTS 10th Anniversary Festa @Yeouido," one of the 10th anniversary celebrations of its debut, in the Hangang Park area in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 17th.

The subway line 5 heading to Yeouido was crowded with fans around the world from the downtown section. Despite the heat wave exceeding 30℃, fans dressed in purple, symbolizing BTS and ARMY, traveled around the Han River Park avoiding the sun with parasols or sunglasses. It was difficult to find an empty seat early in the morning in "Myeongdang," such as in the shade of a tree or in front of a large live screen.

The venue was filled with attractions such as BTS History Wall, Run BTS stage costume exhibition, 10th anniversary festa commemorative sculpture, BTS Family Photo Exhibition with photo zone, and tattoo sticker experience booth.

According to the agency and police, 400,000 people (350,000 people in Hangang Park and 50,000 people in the vicinity) visited the venue, of which 120,000 foreigners. Regardless of nationality, age, and gender, they all became one as BTS. Lee Yoon-hee (42) from Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, and Kazumi (48) from Nagoya, Japan, met for the first time on the same day, but became friends. Lee explained, "Any ARMY would approach people who came alone like me first and enjoy BTS-related things together." Twin sisters Alia (16) and Siena (16), who came with their father from Austria, said, "I became a fan of BTS in 2021. They are humble and inspiring. They are "heroes."

A large screen was installed between the exhibition space and Wonhyo Bridge to screen BTS' music videos and concerts. When the hit song was released, ARMYs were also seen singing and dancing together.

The main events at the event were "5 p.m., I'm Kim Nam-joon" and "BTS 10th Anniversary Fireworks Show." In particular, "5 p.m., I'm Kim Nam-joon" was the only BTS leader who turned into a radio DJ and spent time reading stories and solving BTS-related quizs. Although they couldn't come to Yeouido in person, Jungkook and V among the members greeted fans through a phone call with RM under the concept of "anonymous fans."

The "Fireworks Show," the highlight of the event, was then held for 30 minutes from 8:30 p.m. with BTS hit songs and Jungkook's narration. Starting with "Mikrokosmos," BTS' representative songs such as "Poetry for Small Things," "DNA," "Fake Love," "Dynamite," "Butter" and "Spring Day" flowed out, and colorful fireworks embroidered the night sky in Seoul.

Concerns that a large crowd would gather and cause various safety accidents and garbage problems were nothing but groundless. Most of the fans and citizens showed an orderly appearance, and as they neatly organized where they stayed and went home, they realized mature fan spirit and civic consciousness. Police and organizers have deployed more than 2,000 safety personnel to the venue to pay attention to safety. In addition, they made simple trash cans with nets everywhere to keep the Hangang Park clean.

by Lee bokjin=bok@segye.com